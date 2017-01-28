Ford CEO tells Trump mpg rules put 1 million U.S. jobs at risk

A Ford C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid on the production line at the company's Wayne, Mich., assembly plant in July 2012. Some 1 million U.S. jobs are at risk if federal fuel-economy rules don't align with market reality, according to Ford CEO Mark Fields. Photo credit: BLOOMBERG

About 1 million U.S. jobs are at risk if fuel-economy rules don't align with market reality, according to Ford Motor Co. CEO Mark Fields, who delivered the estimation directly to President Donald Trump.

Fields and his peers -- General Motors Co. chief Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Sergio Marchionne -- didn't ask to have fuel-economy standards eliminated during their meeting with the president at the White House this week, the CEO said Friday.

The focus was on combining various sets of government regulations and ensuring they take into account consumer demand.

"We think having one national standard on fuel economy is really important," Fields said at the National Automobile Dealers Association convention in New Orleans. Citing several studies he didn't identify, Fields said the jobs "could be at risk if we're not given some level of flexibility on that -- aligning it to market reality. So that really resonated."

GM CEO Mary Barra, left, Fiat Chrysler's Sergio Marchionne, middle, and Ford CEO Mark Fields, right, address journalists this week after meeting with President Trump at the White House. Photo credit: BLOOMBERG

Fields's comments are the most in-depth that any of the three U.S. auto CEOs have given about closed-door discussions with Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

In responding to the president's criticisms on Twitter and demands to maximize hiring at home, the carmakers are pushing the administration for regulatory help that could boost their profits and encourage investing in domestic factories.