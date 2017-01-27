Rock legends want a few good dealers

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

They’ve rocked arenas for 40 years, sold 80 million records and dominated classic rock radio. And now they’re ready to hit the car dealership circuit.

Foreigner — yes, Foreigner — the hot-blooded, cold-as-ice jukebox heroes who want to know what love is — are on the prowl for car dealerships to help raise charity funds.

Foreigner’s proposal, laid out during the convention, is this: Foreigner comes to a dealership. The store advertises the visit, inviting local media and anybody else in the community who ever sang along to “Feels Like the First Time” while sitting in rush hour traffic. Customers can pay to take a test drive in whatever car appeals to them. And the resulting funds go to a local high school choir, which performs the Foreigner hit “I Want to Know What Love Is” during the event.

“We’re flexible,” said Kelly Hansen, the band’s current lead singer from his New Orleans hotel suite. The supergroup headlined Thursday night’s Carnival, the giant bash to commemorate NADA’s 100th birthday.

“We want to help raise money for schools, and we think local dealers will want to help us,” he said. “But if a dealer has another charity that’s important to them, we’ll help.”

The band was involved with Ford Motor Co. in the past, helping Ford sell test drives for charity to raise money for schools and for juvenile diabetes.

The new effort is open to every brand, every dealer, says Hanson, who leads the band through its hits in about 100 concerts a year.

What’s in it for the dealer, beyond the charitable?

“It’s a positive way to raise money and awareness,” he said. “It helps everybody. And what a cool way to bring 100 or so people into your dealership to test drive cars.”

What’s in it for Foreigner?

“It’s good for us too,” the singer said. “We’re a classic rock band and we’ve just celebrated our 40th year in the business. If people see on the local news that Foreigner is still out helping the community raise money for a good cause — that’s not so bad for us.”