AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 1/24/2017

Renault pairs up Twingo GT with toy version

January 25, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time

The latest new spot to join our weekly viral video charts shows that a toy car and the real thing aren’t all that different.

“Twingo GT” shows the playfulness of Renault’s minicar with a woman in the real car alongside a child in a toy version, which happens to be the same color.

Both the child and woman drive around a parking lot, doing donuts, spins and other sharp turns.

Renault launched the GT version of the Twingo in late 2016. The car is powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that produces 110 hp, up from 90 hp in the base Twingo. 

The spot comes in at No. 3 with 2,110,299 views, according to the rankings complied by Visible Measures. Land Rover’s “Weekend Adventure” was No. 1 this week with 4,078,182 views.

Watch it and new spots from Audi, Toyota, Chevrolet and Honda below.

 

1
42%
Weekend Adventure
Weekend Adventure Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,078,182
Last week: 3
 
2
-66%
The Curve Ahead
The Curve Ahead Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,258,057
Last week: 1
 
3
NEW
Twingo GT
Twingo GT Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,110,299
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Pure Imagination
Pure Imagination Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,630,260
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
2017 NAIAS
2017 NAIAS Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,399,971
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
All-New LEGO Batmobile
All-New LEGO Batmobile Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,382,325
Last week: NEW
 
7
-23%
Driving Matters
Driving Matters Mazda
The Garage/Team Mazda
This week
(True Reach): 1,381,106
Last week: 6
 
8
25%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,322,096
Last week: 10
 
9
-20%
Pop Quiz
Pop Quiz Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,283,477
Last week: 8
 
10
NEW
Made Mean
Made Mean Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,071,576
Last week: NEW
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video

25

Shares

Read Next

Wal-Mart, CarSaver will sell cars

Employee turnover costs dealers billions

Ford Credit program makes dealer visit optional

Will the next luxury flagship be a truck?

China growth buys time for Cadillac

Lincoln dials back in China

Automotive News makes staff changes in editorial, sales

Connected infrastructure runs into red lights
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters