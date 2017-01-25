Renault pairs up Twingo GT with toy version

The latest new spot to join our weekly viral video charts shows that a toy car and the real thing aren’t all that different.

“Twingo GT” shows the playfulness of Renault’s minicar with a woman in the real car alongside a child in a toy version, which happens to be the same color.

Both the child and woman drive around a parking lot, doing donuts, spins and other sharp turns.

Renault launched the GT version of the Twingo in late 2016. The car is powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that produces 110 hp, up from 90 hp in the base Twingo.

The spot comes in at No. 3 with 2,110,299 views, according to the rankings complied by Visible Measures. Land Rover’s “Weekend Adventure” was No. 1 this week with 4,078,182 views.

Watch it and new spots from Audi, Toyota, Chevrolet and Honda below.