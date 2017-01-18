Kia showcases speed and handling at the track

The latest new spot to top our weekly viral video charts gives viewers a close look at one of the world’s most famous tracks.

In “The Curve Ahead,” Kia takes a spin around Nurburgring, showcasing the performance chops of its newest vehicle, the Stinger.

Cameras were placed on the front of the car, giving viewers a glimpse of what it’s like to drive on Nurburgring, a track known as one of the most grueling in the world.

The 2018 Kia Stinger made its world debut at the 2017 Detroit auto show. But before the production version was shown, Kia tested, tuned and refined the car on Nurburgring.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 6,576,892 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Watch it and new spots from Chevrolet, Porsche and Toyota below.