Viral video rankings for week of 1/17/2017

Kia showcases speed and handling at the track

January 18, 2017
The latest new spot to top our weekly viral video charts gives viewers a close look at one of the world’s most famous tracks.

In “The Curve Ahead,” Kia takes a spin around Nurburgring, showcasing the performance chops of its newest vehicle, the Stinger.

Cameras were placed on the front of the car, giving viewers a glimpse of what it’s like to drive on Nurburgring, a track known as one of the most grueling in the world.

The 2018 Kia Stinger made its world debut at the 2017 Detroit auto show. But before the production version was shown, Kia tested, tuned and refined the car on Nurburgring.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 6,576,892 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Watch it and new spots from Chevrolet, Porsche and Toyota below.

 

1
NEW
The Curve Ahead
The Curve Ahead Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 6,576,892
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
More Awards
More Awards Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,132,707
Last week: NEW
 
3
RETURNEE
Weekend Adventure
Weekend Adventure Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,864,524
Last week: RETURNEE
 
4
NEW
Features
Features Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,287,622
Last week: NEW
 
5
132%
Winter is Served
Winter is Served Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,978,465
Last week: 8
 
6
-4%
Driving Matters
Driving Matters Mazda
The Garage/Team Mazda
This week
(True Reach): 1,802,277
Last week: 3
 
7
NEW
2018 Camry at NAIAS
2018 Camry at NAIAS Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,649,783
Last week: NEW
 
8
-37%
Pop Quiz
Pop Quiz Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,603,815
Last week: 2
 
9
68%
Amplify Your Senses
Amplify Your Senses Peugeot
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,216,241
Last week: 9
 
10
RETURNEE
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,059,569
Last week: RETURNEE
 
Tags: Viral Video

25

Shares

