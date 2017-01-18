CFPB head may have violated U.S. law with lending rules, U.S. House Republicans claim

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

In a blow against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau just two days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, U.S. House Republicans accused the CFPB of potentially violating federal law with its rule authorizing the agency to regulate certain auto lenders.

A new report released Wednesday, authored by Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, says CFPB Director Richard Cordray might have violated federal law when advice from attorneys who urged him to re-open the public comment period for a proposed 2015 rule went unanswered.

“Once again we see the CFPB is a dangerously out-of-control, unconstitutional and unaccountable bureaucracy,” Hensarling said in a statement. “It is a case study in the overreach and pathologies of the regulatory state run amok. The bureau routinely abuses and exceeds its authority, robs consumers of their economic freedoms, increases consumer costs and often attempts to hide information from the public.”

The report comes just before Trump is set to take over the presidency, giving Republicans unified control of the federal government and potentially setting the stage for a loosening of the CFPB’s oversight of auto lending.

Congressional Republicans have long been critical of Cordray and the CFPB, and the latest report could provide more ammo for the GOP to have Cordray removed as it takes power.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in October that the structure of the CFPB, which had allowed the director to be fired by the president only for cause, was unconstitutional and the court awarded the president the power to remove the CFPB director at will. The CFPB appealed the decision in November, and the issue is pending.

The 2015 lending rule under scrutiny in Wednesday’s report classifies certain auto lenders as “larger participants” in the lending market, putting them under the bureau’s watch.

To determine which lenders are “larger participants,” the CFPB uses data from Experian’s AutoCount database, according to the report. During the public comment period on the rule, the CFPB did not share which institutions might be covered under the new rule because it understood the data to be “proprietary,” the report reads.

Once the comment period closed, Experian told the CFPB that it had no issue releasing a list of institutions, the report says, citing “internal documents.” The CFPB’s attorneys then reached out to Cordray, urging him to re-open the comment period, according to the report.

“After explaining the legal analysis supporting their conclusion that the CFPB should re-open the comment period, the attorneys outlined the possible negative outcomes of doing so, including the risk of ‘congressional scrutiny’” and whether the rules were “procedurally defective,” the report reads.

The report says the comment period was never re-opened, and the final rule was signed by Cordray on June 5, 2015.

Citing Supreme Court precedent, the report also argues the CFPB’s use of the “disparate impact” legal theory, which says even policies not intended to be discriminatory can be called discriminatory if they have an adverse effect on minorities or other protected classes, would not hold its legal weight in court.

A CFPB spokesman said the bureau is reviewing the report.

“The bureau is committed to ensuring that consumers are treated fairly in the financial marketplace, and makes a conscientious effort at all times to carry out its mission in compliance with all applicable laws,” the spokesman said.

Hannah Lutz contributed to this report.