Mini adds power to John Cooper Works Countryman

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Mini is adding some power to the largest vehicle in its lineup.

The next-gen Mini Countryman is the latest model to receive the brand’s John Cooper Works performance treatment.

The 2018 John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 features 228 hp and 258 pounds-feet of torque . Mini says it can hit 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, which is 0.8 seconds faster than the Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4.

The John Cooper Works variant comes with standard all-wheel drive, a sport suspension that features a Brembo sports brake system and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The John Cooper Works Countryman is set to reach dealerships in the U.S. in April 2017, Mini said. Pricing was not announced.

Mini offers a John Cooper Works variant for the Cooper hardtop two-door, Cooper Clubman and Cooper convertible models.

The redesigned Countryman was unveiled in October and is the biggest vehicle in the brand’s history. Mini is counting on the Countryman to help reverse a slump in U.S. sales, which dropped 11 percent in 2016 to 52,030, the brand’s worst showing since 2010, as Americans shift to crossovers from cars.

The Countryman rides on a new front-wheel-drive platform shared with BMW and is about 8 inches longer in length than the prior generation.

The Countryman is now considered a compact crossover, up from subcompact, and will take on the premium BMW X1 and the Subaru Forester.

Mini will also offer a plug-in hybrid Countryman variant, which is expected to go on sale in June.