AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 1/10/2017

Nissan highlights safety features with ‘Star Wars’ campaign

January 11, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time

In the latest new spot to top our weekly viral video charts, Nissan takes inspiration from a galaxy far, far away.

“Nissan Rogue One” shows a woman driving the 2017 Rogue through a computer-generated simulation of a Star Wars battle, featuring the movie’s lumbering, elephantlike walkers, zooming fighter aircraft, blazing small arms and lots of explosions.

The ad then demonstrates the crossover’s real-life forward emergency braking feature with pedestrian detection, as an anthropomorphic robot ambles into the road in front of the Nissan Rogue.

Nissan sold 40,477 Rogues in December in the U.S., an increase of 53 percent from December 2015. Rogue One: A Star Wars  Story opened Dec. 16 and grossed $155 million in the U.S. its opening weekend. Nissan’s “Rogue One” campaign launched at the end of October and runs until April.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 3,431,578 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Watch it and new spots from Honda, Land Rover, Peugeot and Volvo below.

1
NEW
Nissan Rogue One
Nissan Rogue One Nissan
TBWA/Chiat/Day LA
This week
(True Reach): 3,431,578
Last week: NEW
 
2
RETURNEE
Pop Quiz
Pop Quiz Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,552,146
Last week: RETURNEE
 
3
RETURNEE
Driving Matters
Driving Matters Mazda
The Garage/Team Mazda
This week
(True Reach): 1,877,657
Last week: RETURNEE
 
4
NEW
Let The Hunt Begin
Let The Hunt Begin Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,803,753
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
America's Best Truck Warranty
America's Best Truck Warranty Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,559,054
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
Intelligent Mobility
Intelligent Mobility Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,331,046
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
The Nissan Qashqai
The Nissan Qashqai Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,285,531
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
Hibernot
Hibernot Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 853,689
Last week: NEW
 
9
NEW
Amplify Your Senses
Amplify Your Senses Peugeot
NA
This week
(True Reach): 723,704
Last week: NEW
 
10
NEW
New Years
New Years Volvo
NA
This week
(True Reach): 619,003
Last week: NEW
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video

25

Shares

Read Next

A polar bear on ice. What could go wrong?

Trump attacks on Mexico plants set ominous tone

Ford system lets phone handle the navigating

Is the industry zooming toward a battery shortage?

2016 sales scoreboard

Will last year's binge lead to a sales hangover?

CES showcases auto suppliers and startups

How Ford's hybrid push might play out
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters