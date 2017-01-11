Nissan highlights safety features with ‘Star Wars’ campaign

In the latest new spot to top our weekly viral video charts, Nissan takes inspiration from a galaxy far, far away.

“Nissan Rogue One” shows a woman driving the 2017 Rogue through a computer-generated simulation of a Star Wars battle, featuring the movie’s lumbering, elephantlike walkers, zooming fighter aircraft, blazing small arms and lots of explosions.

The ad then demonstrates the crossover’s real-life forward emergency braking feature with pedestrian detection, as an anthropomorphic robot ambles into the road in front of the Nissan Rogue.

Nissan sold 40,477 Rogues in December in the U.S., an increase of 53 percent from December 2015. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opened Dec. 16 and grossed $155 million in the U.S. its opening weekend. Nissan’s “Rogue One” campaign launched at the end of October and runs until April.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 3,431,578 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Watch it and new spots from Honda, Land Rover, Peugeot and Volvo below.