Cox, Lynk execs on Retail Forum roster

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

What: Automotive News Retail Forum When: Jan. 26 Where: InterContinental New Orleans Cost: $595 Information: 313-446-6041 or lwalworth@autonews.com To register: autonews.com/ retailforum Presenting sponsor: Ally

Cox Automotive's Mark O'Neil and Lynk & CO's Alain Visser will speak at the Automotive News Retail Forum on Jan. 26 in New Orleans.

O'Neil, COO at Cox Automotive since March, has a long history in the intersection of dealerships and technology. He was CEO at Dealertrack starting in August 2001. Among his earlier posts, he was president of Ertley MotorWorld, a dealership group in Pennsylvania, and a co-founder of CarMax Inc.

Visser is senior vice president of Lynk & CO, a unit of China's Zhejiang Geely Holding, in charge of global marketing, sales, service and public relations. Lynk plans to launch vehicle sales in Europe in 2018 with only factory-owned stores. Previously, Visser was vice president of marketing, sales and customer service for Volvo globally. His earlier positions include chief marketing officer for General Motors' Opel and Vauxhall brands and president of Ford Benelux.