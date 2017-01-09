Cox, Lynk execs on Retail Forum roster
When: Jan. 26
Where: InterContinental New Orleans
Cost: $595
Information: 313-446-6041 or lwalworth@autonews.com
To register: autonews.com/ retailforum
Presenting sponsor: Ally
Cox Automotive's Mark O'Neil and Lynk & CO's Alain Visser will speak at the Automotive News Retail Forum on Jan. 26 in New Orleans.
O'Neil, COO at Cox Automotive since March, has a long history in the intersection of dealerships and technology. He was CEO at Dealertrack starting in August 2001. Among his earlier posts, he was president of Ertley MotorWorld, a dealership group in Pennsylvania, and a co-founder of CarMax Inc.
Visser is senior vice president of Lynk & CO, a unit of China's Zhejiang Geely Holding, in charge of global marketing, sales, service and public relations. Lynk plans to launch vehicle sales in Europe in 2018 with only factory-owned stores. Previously, Visser was vice president of marketing, sales and customer service for Volvo globally. His earlier positions include chief marketing officer for General Motors' Opel and Vauxhall brands and president of Ford Benelux.
When: Jan. 26
Where: InterContinental New Orleans
Cost: $595
Information: 313-446-6041 or lwalworth@autonews.com
To register: autonews.com/ retailforum
Presenting sponsor: Ally