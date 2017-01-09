Nissan rethinks the family car

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Crossovers and trucks may be all the rage -- especially for Nissan. But the automaker is already thinking about how to pitch its next generation of sedans.

The Vmotion 2.0 concept, unveiled in Detroit on Monday, shows a more fearlessly stylish vision for Nissan's next round of sedans.

Nissan is careful to avoid calling the design concept “the next Altima,” yet the curvaceous Vmotion 2.0 has nearly the same dimensions as the current Altima midsize sedan.

“We’re in the process of redesigning all our sedans,” says Michael Bunce, Nissan North America's vice president for product planning, “and this is how we see it taking shape. We want to gauge the consumer reaction to this look.

“We have no intention of walking away from sedans.”

Nissan calls the concept “futuristic, dynamic, and more cabin-focused.”

The company said the look “provides hints at the future of ‘Nissan Intelligent Mobility,’” the brand’s blueprint for creating and marketing zero-emission autonomous vehicles for urban driving.

The design features wraparound rear glass. The front and rear of the car have glowing lights to indicate when the vehicle is in semiautonomous mode, which Nissan plans to market under the name ProPilot.

The plunging V

Vmotion 2.0 refers to a second generation of Nissan’s V-Motion styling, which features a plunging “V” design in the grille to give the current lineup a unifying family resemblance. The proposed new look emphasizes the plunge even more.

Nissan’s sedan lineup had been a key selling point for the brand until the crossover, SUV and truck segments began to boom.

Last month, Nissan’s Rogue compact crossover rang up more than 40,000 sales, making it the best-selling nameplate in the industry, excluding full-size pickups.

At the same time, U.S. sales of Nissan’s traditional volume leader -- the Altima -- declined 16 percent to 24,763. Sales of its Sentra compact fell 14 percent to 17,037.

In 2016, U.S. sales of midsize cars slumped 12 percent, but it remains one of the industry's largest segments.

“There’s been such a fuss over crossovers in the industry,” Bunce said. “But sedans aren’t dead in the United States.”