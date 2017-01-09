A warm sendoff by dealers for a classy guy

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Too often, it seems, dealers and suppliers have a confrontational relationship with the automaker that should be their partner.

From my years overseeing Automotive News’ coverage first of suppliers and now of dealers, I’ve learned that when that relationship instead is a healthy, positive one, it’s usually due to one of two reasons:

1. It is ingrained in the automaker’s culture to treat its dealers and suppliers as partners, with respect. Think Toyota.

2. Or, one individual at the automaker has made an incredible difference. For automaker-supplier relations, it usually comes down to a top purchasing chief who has worked very hard and very deliberately to change the tenor of the relationship.

Those individuals are rare. On Sunday night, one of them was recognized for his work in dealer relations.

NAMAD award

Eric Peterson, who retired last year as the vice president of corporate diversity at General Motors, received a lifetime achievement award from the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers on Sunday.

As dealer after dealer praised him, a picture emerged of a factory man who always listened first -- really listened, not just pretended to until it was his turn to talk -- even if he then had to deliver some tough news to a dealer, a man who acted with integrity and diligence in pursuit of a dealer body that would better reflect GM’s customer base, and a man who sought to make both GM and its dealers better.

I couldn’t help but think that very few zone reps, or higher up dealer-relations executives, from any automaker would inspire that sort of respect and appreciation from the dealers they work with. This was a rare outpouring of accolades.

More work

Peterson isn’t done working. After retiring from GM, he has become the head of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Until a few months ago, it was the largest museum of African American history in the country.

Nor is he necessarily done working for dealers. His final lines in accepting the award: “Any way I can help, let me know. Thank you.”

Peterson was a class act. This industry needs more people like him.