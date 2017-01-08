VW's 2018 Tiguan gets 11 more inches on wheelbase, third row option

The longer 2018 Tiguan increases the crossover’s interior cargo capacity by 57 percent compared to the current model, VW said.

The longer 2018 Tiguan increases the crossover’s interior cargo capacity by 57 percent compared to the current model, VW said.

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

DETROIT -- Volkswagen plans to offer a new extended-wheelbase Tiguan for the 2018 model year, adding almost 11 inches in length from the current model and offering available third-row seating to the formerly compact crossover.

VW released images of the larger Tiguan on Sunday evening in advance of its debut at the 2017 Detroit auto show Monday.

“The new Tiguan demonstrates how we plan to give American customers the usability and versatility they demand without sacrificing style or Volkswagen’s trademark driving dynamics,” Hinrich Woebcken, VW’s North American CEO, said in a statement. “Every detail of the Tiguan has been thoughtfully engineered for our U.S. customers to maximize space and convenience, while retaining its performance, agility, and value.”

The longer 2018 Tiguan increases the crossover’s interior cargo capacity by 57 percent compared to the current model, VW said.

Inside, the 2018 Tiguan features VW’s optional digital cockpit display, allowing drivers to reconfigure key data displays and put navigation data where it is most easily visible.

VW said the 2018 Tiguan’s second-row seats are capable of sliding 7 inches fore and aft. Third-row seats will come standard on front-wheel-drive based Tiguans, and be optional on all-wheel-drive versions.

Pricing was not released. Woebcken said in a written statement that VW plans “to price Tiguan very competitively with other compact SUVs.”

The larger Tiguan will join the three-row VW Atlas crossover -- which began production in December -- in the automaker’s North American lineup.