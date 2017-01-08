FCA commits $1 billion to two plant retoolings

FCA said "an added benefit of the investment in Warren (Truck Assembly) is that it will enable the plant to produce the Ram heavy duty truck, which is currently produced in Mexico."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will spend a combined $1 billion retooling its decades-old Warren Truck Assembly plant to build Jeep Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers as well as its Toledo Supplier Park to one day build Wrangler-based Jeep pickups.

Both retoolings are expected to be completed by 2020, and will add a combined 2,000 jobs, the automaker said in a statement today. The plant actions were not unexpected, and were first revealed during 2015 negotiations with the UAW and first reported by Automotive News Sept. 1, 2015.

However, in its release Sunday, FCA did include one surprise: The automaker claimed that “an added benefit of the investment in Warren is that it will enable the plant to produce the Ram heavy duty truck, which is currently produced in Mexico.”

If true, the sentence would indicate one of two possibilities. One is that FCA had altered its plans to build the luxury-level Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on the same unibody platform as the next-generation Grand Cherokee and instead plans to build them as truck-based frame vehicles, like the Chevy Suburban.

The other possibility is that the money will be used to add a second unibody line to Warren Truck Assembly, which has been building Dodge and later Ram pickups since the 1930s.

FCA’s Toledo Assembly Complex currently builds the unibody Jeep Cherokee and the body-on-frame Jeep Wrangler, but on two separate assembly lines.

A spokesman for FCA declined to comment. CEO Sergio Marchionne is scheduled to hold a series of private press conferences at the Detroit auto show Monday morning. FCA will display its Chrysler Portal concept minivan -- unveiled last week at CES in Las Vegas -- at the Detroit auto show Monday, but has no scheduled product press conference.

In a written statement, Marchionne said “the conversion of our industrial footprint completes this stage of our transformation as we respond to the shift in consumer tastes to trucks and SUVs, and as we continue to reinforce the U.S. as a global manufacturing hub for those vehicles at the heart of the SUV and truck market.

“These moves, which have been under discussion with [UAW President] Dennis Williams and the rest of the UAW leadership for some time, expand our capacity in these key segments, enabling us to meet growing demand here in the U.S., but more importantly to increase exports of our mid-size and larger vehicles to international markets.

“The expansion of our Jeep lineup has been and continues to be the key pillar of our strategy. Our commitment to internationalize the Jeep brand is unwavering, and with these last moves, we will finally have the capacity to successfully penetrate markets other than the U.S. which have historically been denied product due to capacity constraints. In addition, these all-new products will reach new consumers, as well as those that have been part of the Jeep tradition,” Marchionne said.