Trump threatens Toyota over plans to sell Mexico-built Corolla in U.S.

Toyota has begun investing $150 million to expand a plant in Tijuana, Mexico, where the Tacoma pickup is built. Photo credit: TOYOTA

President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a “big border tax” on Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles imported to the U.S. from Mexico, the latest in a series of attacks on automakers.

Trump, who has also threatened General Motors and Ford Motor Co. with tariffs on Mexican-made vehicles, made reference on Twitter to Toyota’s plans for a “new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S.”

“NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax,” Trump tweeted Thursday.

In his tweet, Trump appears to confuse Toyota’s plans for a $1 billion plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, with its existing factory in Baja, the western Mexico region that abuts California. The Baja plant in Tijuana builds the Toyota Tacoma pickup, while the planned Guanajuato plant in central Mexico is slated to begin Corolla production in 2019.

Toyota announced plans to build the Guanajuato factory in April. The plant, which is set to employ about 2,000 people, would have production capacity of up to 200,000 vehicles annually, helping to make up for Corolla output being phased out at an Ontario plant that will begin building the RAV4.

The company will continue to build the Corolla at its Blue Springs, Miss., plant, which built 170,177 vehicles in the first 11 months of 2016, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Toyota sold 360,483 Corollas in the U.S. last year.

Toyota said in September it will invest $150 million to expand the Tijuana plant. The Tacoma leads the U.S. midsize pickup segment in sales but has been pinched with tight supplies as new competitors enter the market. The Baja investment was intended to help Toyota free up more capacity to build full-size Tundra pickups at a plant in San Antonio.

A border tax could prove problematic for the Tacoma, a critical sales driver, since it would be difficult for the company to move production to the U.S. without further expanding its San Antonio plant. Bill Fay, general manager of the Toyota division in the U.S., said on a Wednesday conference call that the company is analyzing San Antonio for future investments dependent upon market conditions, while confirming that the Baja investment has begun.

Trump’s tweet came after Toyota President Akio Toyoda said earlier in the day that the company would wait until after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 to decide whether to scale back on Mexican production.

“We will consider our option as we see what policies the incoming president adopts,” Toyoda said in Tokyo, according to Reuters.

Toyota is one of the smaller exporters of Mexican-made vehicles to the U.S. Through November, Toyota had exported about 124,439 vehicles out of Mexico, mostly to the U.S. and Canada. That figure is up 37 percent from the year-earlier period, but places Toyota well behind other automakers such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (404,160 units), GM (495,790), Nissan Motor Co. (464,877) and Ford (351,691).

Trump has frequently targeted automakers for selling Mexican-made cars in the U.S., most recently going after GM on Twitter for “sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free.”

Ford, a frequent target of Trump during his presidential campaign, earlier this week said it would cancel a $1.6 billion plant planned in Mexico and would instead invest in a suburban Detroit factory.

Ford CEO Mark Fields said a weak U.S. market for cars made it unnecessary for the company to build a new plant in Mexico, though he said in an interview on CNBC that the decision was a “vote of confidence” in Trump’s “pro-growth” economic and regulatory policies.

Trump has frequently called on the U.S. to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and has pledged to pursue more protectionist trade policies, moves that could dramatically alter where automakers decide to invest in plants and export vehicles.

“Toyota has been part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 60 years,” the company said in a statement. “Production volume or employment in the U.S. will not decrease as a result of our new plant … With more than $21.9 billion direct investment in the U.S., 10 manufacturing facilities, 1,500 dealerships and 136,000 employees, Toyota looks forward to collaborating with the Trump administration to serve in the best interests of consumers and the automotive industry.”

A request for comment by the Trump transition team was not immediately returned.

Laurence Iliff contributed to this report.