CANADA: Ford Canada posts best sales year since 1989

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Ford Canada reported overall vehicles sales of 304,618 units in 2016, marking its best year of sales since 1989.

For the eighth consecutive year Ford was Canada’s top-selling automotive brand.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which won its first Canada sales crown in 2015, said its 2016 sales fell 4 percent to 278,729 units. Its December sales dropped 11 percent to 18,870 vehicles.

Other automakers are reporting their Canada results Wednesday afternoon.

Ford F-series was the best-selling pickup in Canada for the 51st consecutive year, and was the best-selling vehicle in Canada for the seventh year in a row, the automaker said in a statement.

Ford sold 17,115 total trucks in December, up 3.9 percent from the year before, and 257,660 total trucks for the year, up 15.1 percent over 2015.

The automaker also saw growth across its utility vehicle lineup with an overall total sales increase of 6 per cent. The Canadian-built Ford Edge posted a sales increase of 109 percent in December and a total year sales increase of 24 percent.

Lincoln closed the year with an overall sales increase of 5 per cent and posted total sales growth for the third consecutive year.

Ford didn’t immediately release the total number of units sold for each of its Ford and Lincoln models.