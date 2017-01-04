VW: Core brand bounces back in Dec.; Audi sets record

Scott Keogh (file photo): "A lot of the things we have been discussing for the last couple years are starting to take fruit." Photo credit: JOE WILSSENS

Volkswagen-brand sales in the U.S. rebounded in December, climbing 20 percent to 37,229 vehicles.

Audi brand sales rose 14 percent, to 23,195, setting a new brand record for monthly sales and marking a sixth full year of consecutive year-over-year monthly sales gains for the premium brand.

For the year, VW brand sales fell 7.6 percent to 322,948 as the automaker slogged through its long-running diesel emissions scandal and subsequent consumer buybacks.

Audi sales rose 4 percent in 2016 to 210,213, producing the brand’s seventh consecutive annual sales record in the U.S.

Strong crossover sales played a major role in December for both brands.

At Audi, both the Q5 and the larger Q7 posted their best monthly U.S. sales ever, with Q5 sales up 5.6 percent and Q7 sales more than doubling. Q3 sales climbed 36 percent but did not set a record.

Products, buildings

Speaking to reporters today, Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America, said a strong product lineup and facility investments by dealers contributed to Audi’s strong performance.

“A lot of the things we have been discussing for the last couple years are starting to take fruit,” Keogh said. “We are optimistic on 2017. I think the [premium] marketplace will continue to tighten,” adding that new products such as the redesigned Q5 coming this year should allow Audi “an ability to grow some more.”

At VW, Tiguan sales climbed 14 percent in December to post their best-ever monthly sales in the U.S.

Cars mixed

For the two brands’ car offerings, results were mixed.

At VW, sales of the U.S.-built Passat more than doubled in December while the Golf and Beetle each posted double-digit gains. Jetta sales declined 7.1 percent while CC sales dropped 41 percent.

Audi said sales of its A4 sedan rose 26 percent in December while A8 sales climbed 18 percent. However, sales of the A3, A5, A6 and A7 all fell last month.

“Much has been said about the struggle of the sedan business, but [it’s] still over 30 percent of the market, so it’s still worth fighting for,” Keogh said.