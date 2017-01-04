SUBARU: U.S. sales top 600,000 for 8th-straight record

An Outback moves down the assembly line at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in May 2016. Photo credit: BLOOMBERG

Subaru of America set its eighth consecutive U.S. sales record in 2016 while topping 600,000 deliveries for the first time.

Subaru’s sales reached 615,132 units in 2016, a 5.6 percent increase from the previous record of 582,675 units sold in 2015.

U.S. sales climbed 12 percent to 63,177 vehicles in December for the automaker’s best-ever month, topping the previous monthly record of 60,418 vehicles set in August 2016.

The automaker also said that December marked the sixth consecutive month of 50,000 or more vehicle sales.

“December represented the best month ever for Subaru of America, topping off the best year in the company’s history, in both sales and market share,” said Jeff Walters, senior vice president of sales, in a statement. “Subaru is well positioned to continue its success into 2017.”

The Outback led the way in 2016 with 182,898 units sold, up 20 percent from 2015. Subaru sold 20,695 Outbacks in December alone, marking the first time a nameplate passed the 20,000 mark, the automaker noted.

The Forester was the second-biggest seller in 2016, with sales reaching 178,593 units, up 1.9 percent from 2015.

Rounding out third in the Subaru lineup was the Crosstrek, with sales hitting 95,677 units in 2016, up 7.6 percent from 2015.

Despite consumer interest shifting away from sedans, sales of Subaru’s sedan-only nameplate, the Legacy, were up, albeit slightly, to 65,306 units in 2016, good for an 8 percent increase from 2015.

Sales of the WRX and STI performance models dipped slightly in 2016, 1.4 percent, to 33,279 units for the year.