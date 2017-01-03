VW Varok: A transforming shooting brake

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Jay Ramey is an associate editor with Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News.

The ute might have faded from U.S. roads long ago, but Australians are still fans of the laid-back body style even though the market is rapidly turning to American-style pickup trucks.

Ute production is mostly down to just Holden and Ford models at this point, but a pair of former Volkswagen interns have imagined what a ute from Wolfsburg would look like.

Valentin Fuchs and Pierre Joveneaux have created renderings of a concept dubbed the VW Varok, which can convert from a ute to shooting brake via removable rear-roof and side-window panel. The approach is not new, per se, though sketches of the Varok demonstrate a balanced design that we could see happen in production form.

The interior features room for three thanks to a bench seat, while the bed is large enough to haul a smallish dirt bike. With the top up, the Varok can carry a surfboard, kayak or canoe.

The Varok is just a design exercise for now, and VW seems happy to offer the midsize Amarok pickup down under and in nearly every market but North America, with automakers having turned their backs on the ute body style as a whole.