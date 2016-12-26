Hireology CEO, recruiter, dealer on talent panel

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Adam Robinson, Suzanne Malo and Paul Walser will join the Automotive News Retail Forum for a "Develop Talent and Protect Your Dealership From Poachers" panel on Jan. 26 in New Orleans.

The panelists will give concrete examples of techniques dealers can employ to find, motivate and retain the very best talent, and the rewards dealers will reap as a result.

Robinson, CEO of Hireology, has spent the last 20 years helping business leaders build great teams through predictive hiring. His risk-based hiring model has been implemented at 1,000 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada.

Malo is Dixon Hughes Goodman's director of executive search and leads the automotive dealership search team. Her automotive retail clients include several of the nation's top 100 dealership groups, as well as smaller, family-owned stores.

Walser, CEO of Walser Automotive Group since 1997, has created centralized efficiencies that have boosted recruiting, dramatically reduced turnover and simultaneously increased operational profitability and customer satisfaction. In September, Walser Automotive closed on the purchase of Wichita Luxury Collection, which has seven luxury-brand dealerships in Wichita, Kan., bringing the group to 20 stores.