BMW places 5 series front and center

The latest new spot to top our weekly viral video charts is all about the redesigned BMW 5 series.

The seventh-generation 5 series is here, and the carmaker is ready to show it off.

BMW created a 2-minute, 51-second montage of the sedan’s latest features. The video highlights its high-tech and practical features such as remote-control parking, new interface design with email exchange and active cruise control. A portion of the clip features the 530e iPerformance, the newest addition to BMW’s line of plug-in hybrid iPerformance vehicles. The 5 series is set to debut at the 2017 Detroit auto show in January.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 5,745,566 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Watch it and new spots from Audi, Porsche, Kia and Subaru below.