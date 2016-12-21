AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 12/20/2016

BMW places 5 series front and center

December 21, 2016 @ 11:30 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time

The latest new spot to top our weekly viral video charts is all about the redesigned BMW 5 series.

The seventh-generation 5 series is here, and the carmaker is ready to show it off.

BMW created a 2-minute, 51-second montage of the sedan’s latest features. The video highlights its high-tech and practical features such as remote-control parking, new interface design with email exchange and active cruise control. A portion of the clip features the 530e iPerformance, the newest addition to BMW’s line of plug-in hybrid iPerformance vehicles. The 5 series is set to debut at the 2017 Detroit auto show in January.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 5,745,566 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Watch it and new spots from Audi, Porsche, Kia and Subaru below.

1
NEW
5 Series
5 Series BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,745,566
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
League of Performance
League of Performance Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,291,581
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
Thank you, Audi
Thank you, Audi Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,725,022
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Holiday Sales Event
Holiday Sales Event Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,235,899
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
Get Out There
Get Out There BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,878,876
Last week: NEW
 
6
-6%
We don't just hear. We listen.
We don't just hear. We listen. Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,678,136
Last week: 2
7
6%
Tough Science 2016
Tough Science 2016 Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,538,891
Last week: 3
 
8
21%
Snow Date
Snow Date Mercedes-Benz
Merkley+Partners
This week
(True Reach): 2,438,573
Last week: 6
 
9
NEW
Make a Dog's Black Friday
Make a Dog's Black Friday Subaru
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,225,520
Last week: NEW
 
10
-8%
Weekend Adventure
Weekend Adventure Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,930,063
Last week: 5
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video

25

Shares

Read Next

V2V system ready to roll in trucks

GM puts Bolt at the center of its long-term vision

Redesigned 'First Shift' is here

BEST PRACTICES: A well-lighted lot, powered by the sun

Private equity fuels more dealership purchases

The Big Bang of autonomous driving

Chevy Malibu delivers at last for GM

Denso teams up on self-driving
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters