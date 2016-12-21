Subscribe now for less than $2/week. Offer ends Friday.

'In your blood': Few F&I pros quit the business

December 21, 2016 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
RSS feed
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Related Stories
More F&I managers are quitting. Are expectations for output, speed and compliance to blame?

F&I managers may quit their stores, but few exit the business, experts say.

Tony Dupaquier, an F&I training expert, estimates that 80 percent of F&I managers who leave their dealership positions stay in the automotive industry.

Dupaquier: High demand for pros

"It's extremely rare that a long-term automotive professional just completely drops out of the industry altogether," said Dupaquier, director of The Academy, the national training center of F&I provider Service Group in Austin, Texas. 

It happens on occasion though. A former Illinois F&I manager, who asked to remain anonymous, joined the window and siding business, and his former colleagues went into banking. 

But for the most part, F&I managers find jobs at other dealerships. 

DJ Supan, finance director for Yark Automotive Group in Toledo, Ohio, said most F&I managers who leave swear they're done with automotive for good. "But you find out in six months they're at another dealership," he said. 

By the time dealership employees get to the level of F&I, most don't want to break away from the industry, said Randy Ross, senior vice president of sales at F&I product provider RoadVantage. "Once you're in this business, it's hard to exit. It gets in your blood," he said. 

Although they stay in the industry, some F&I managers may be leaving the dealership world. In the past two years, especially, Dupaquier said, F&I providers and training firms have sought to recruit top-performing F&I managers to keep their workforce expertise high. In 2008 and 2009, during the recession, many providers cut their staffs. Of those who were let go, he said, many went back to working in dealerships. 

Now providers are looking to hire, he said, and although providers agree to stay away from their own dealership clients, F&I managers from stores outside their client bases are getting poached.

You can reach Hannah Lutz at hlutz@crain.com
Tags: Dealers Finance & Insurance Dealership Jobs
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

25

Shares

Read Next

Europe car sales rise nearly 7% to 9-year high in 2016

Forecasts call for mostly sunny '17

Cars matter after all

Lexus execs see holes in the lineup

Sonic, Beepi leaders will share sales insights

A transformative decade for the country, the industry and NADA

Subaru 'not done yet' with sales surge

Dealer's post-Katrina relief effort keeps growing
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters