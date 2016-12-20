RouteOne acquires MaximTrak in bid to boost digital retail business

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

RouteOne has acquired F&I sales tool provider MaximTrak, effective as of now, RouteOne Holdings said Tuesday. Together, their goal is to position RouteOne for the future of digital retail by enabling customers to finance their vehicles and buy F&I products from wherever they’re comfortable: in the finance office, on the showroom floor or online.

Jim Maxim will continue as president of MaximTrak, but he’s also been named chief digital officer of Route One Holdings. Justin Oesterle, CEO of RouteOne, will sit on MaximTrak’s senior management team.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The full RouteOne suite, including MaximTrak services, will be available to RouteOne’s dealership clients, but the company will continue to provide an open integration platform if dealers prefer other services, Oesterle said.

Still, “the value proposition will make sense for a healthy number of customers,” he said.

“Automotive buying has changed in pretty fundamental ways” and the pace of change has sped up, Oesterle said. Because of that, RouteOne, which provides a portal connecting auto dealerships with finance sources, wanted to support the entire F&I process. To do that, it needed to offer more than the finance aspect of F&I.

MaximTrak has a “niche focus” on the ‘I’ -- or insurance -- side of F&I, he said. MaximTrak builds tools for F&I product sales, such as interactive menus, presentation technology, performance dashboards and electronic contracting.

Propelling e-contracting was one driver in the acquisition, Oesterle said. RouteOne has built an e-contracting platform for vehicle financing and was in the process of developing e-contracting for F&I product sales, which MaximTrak has already built.

“Bringing those together will offer a dramatic acceleration to offer a complete e-contract package,” Oesterle said.

Maxim hopes the e-contracting advancement, which eliminates some administrative responsibilities, will shorten the F&I process by about 30 minutes.

“It’s designed to streamline that experience. Our concept is to limit the time associated to bring a bundle of documents together,” he said.

Beyond traditional F&I

Through the acquisition, Maxim said, “we want to engage the consumer and meet them wherever that interest lies.”

Customers want to have the option to discuss F&I in the traditional finance office, online or on the showroom floor. RouteOne, which already offers financing on an iPad, will add MaximTrak services, giving customers a mobile option for financing and buying F&I products in the F&I office and on the showroom floor.

Next, RouteOne’s goal is to give car buyers the option to finance their vehicles and buy F&I products online, Maxim said, although he did not say when that might happen.

“In the time ahead, we will be looking to integrate [online financing and F&I product sales] so that our dealers, OEMs and other industry partners can enjoy a complete F&I offering to facilitate the sale process online and in-store … and, very importantly, to enable a seamless transition between online and in-store,” a company spokeswoman said.

Dealers will have access to MaximTrak services through RouteOne by the end of the first quarter of 2017, “with the goal of a more robust functional interaction between the platforms from the second to third quarter, particularly in the area of a fully integrated e-contracting” for the full F&I package, the spokeswoman said.

Consistency is key

Whether the process is online or in-store, it’s important that dealerships keep the experience consistent, Maxim said.

Oesterle said that ensuring dealers are in a position to drive their F&I business is a priority. The indirect model “remains our strategic orientation,” he said.

Combined, RouteOne and MaximTrak now serve more than 18,000 dealerships, more than 80 percent of which are franchised, new-vehicle stores. They work with more than 1,400 finance sources, more than 130 dealership service providers, more than 80 aftermarket insurance providers and more than 10 automakers.

MaximTrak will continue to operate out of Wayne, Pa., while RouteOne is based in Farmington Hills, Mich.