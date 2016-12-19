Fixed ops panel will talk profits

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Paul Gurizzian, Mark Smith and Frederiek Toney will be the featured speakers on a panel, "Fixed Ops: Build Your Bottom Line," at the Automotive News Retail Forum on Jan. 26 in New Orleans.

Toney

The panel will explore ways to grow profits and increase customer satisfaction in fixed operations, which make up the biggest slice of a dealership's gross profits.

Toney is president, Global Ford Customer Service Division, at Ford Motor Co. Until 2009, he was executive director, Global Material Planning and Logistics. Before joining Ford in 2000, he worked for Caterpillar Inc. and American Honda Motor Co.

Smith

Smith is COO of Principle Auto Group, a seven-dealership group in San Antonio. He spent 25 years at Sewell Automotive Cos. of Dallas, rising through the fixed ops ranks to become COO under Carl Sewell, another Retail Forum speaker.

Gurizzian

Gurizzian is managing partner at Carlisle & Co., which he joined in 2001, and is based in Detroit. His primary areas of expertise include aftersales revenue management, marketing effectiveness, dealership fixed operations and retail inventory management.