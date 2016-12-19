Supplier execs join Congress roundtable

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

What: Automotive News World Congress When: Jan. 10-11 Where: Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center Cost: $1,495 Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress Exclusive lead sponsors: IBM and PwC

A stellar lineup of supplier industry leaders will participate in a panel discussion at the Automotive News World Congress in January, focusing on a wide range of strategic issues facing parts makers.

Speakers include:

• Byron Foster, executive vice president, Adient

• Linda Hasenfratz, CEO, Linamar Corp.

• Frank Jourdan, president of the chassis & safety division, Continental AG

• Sachin Lawande, CEO, Visteon

• James Verrier, CEO, BorgWarner

Among the topics to be addressed are relations with carmakers, opportunities from technology advances such as autonomous vehicles, and the industry outlook for 2017.

The panel discussion will take place on Jan. 11.