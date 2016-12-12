Hyundai's equity mining digs deeper

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Equity mining is a fairly basic mathematical exercise.

Dealers typically track three or four variables, such as potential equity, the interest rate someone is paying and the monthly payment, to pinpoint customers who might be tempted to trade up.

Hyundai Capital America is going a big step further, stirring in as many as 18 variables culled from third-party sources to develop a predictive mathematical model that delivers more potent leads to Hyundai and Kia dealerships.

It's a particularly useful approach for the two Korean brands, which are eager to use their improving quality scores to boost brand loyalty. In a tightening market, creatively using consumer data to refine leads and retain customers is becoming increasingly critical.

"The more predictors we add to the model, the more we can isolate that you're better in market," Jeremy Coltin, Hyundai Capital's senior manager of product development, told Automotive News, adding: "We can tell our dealers with a degree of certainty, "If you start contacting these customers, they're likely to be back in market.'"

The company's model uses an array of data points to determine which customers are most likely to buy in the next 90 days. For instance, Hyundai Capital's model takes into account how many children a customer has.

"Family size is a good indicator of the customers' car-buying affinity with our brands," Coltin says.

The stores don't see all of the factors and background work that went into selecting the prospects. They simply get a list of more thoroughly vetted leads to contact.

Hyundai Capital has been using the model for about 18 months and said it's seeing success with it. So far, 5 percent of the leads gathered using the model are converting to sales in 2016, up from 3 percent in 2015. The model looks at active consumers -- or anyone with a loan or lease with Hyundai Motor Finance or Kia Motor Finance.

This year, the company partnered with DealerSocket to make the leads more accessible. In the past, Hyundai Capital sent the leads to an online portal used by its dealerships. Dealers had to print out Web pages that could show only 20 leads at a time. Later, they were able to export the leads to a spreadsheet, but the system was still somewhat primitive, said Richard Kan, Hyundai Capital's manager of product development.

With the new partnership, the refined list of leads gets fed directly into the customer relationship management system of dealers using the DealerSocket platform. DealerSocket is a provider of marketing, sales, service and data-mining software for dealerships.

Hyundai Capital plans to connect the service to other major customer relationship management systems in 2017.

"This is the first time we've done anything like this," John Kendrick, DealerSocket's project manager for business development, told Automotive News.

"CRMs have never gotten a list of this nature where it's a bulk upload, and we're uploading a list of high-priority clients that are in market for the next 90 days."