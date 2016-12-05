Nissan, Harman execs join World Congress panel

Nguyen, left, the leader of Nissan Future Lab; and Paliwal, the CEO of Fortune 500 supplier

What: Automotive News World Congress When: Jan. 10-11 Where: Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center Cost: $1,495 Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress Exclusive lead sponsors: IBM and PwC

Rachel Nguyen, executive director of Nissan Future Lab, and Dinesh Paliwal, CEO of Harman International, will speak at the Automotive News World Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Nguyen and Paliwal will participate in a panel discussion on the future of the auto industry and of autonomous driving.

Nissan Future Lab opened in 2014 and looks 10 years ahead, helping Nissan's advanced planning group focus on trends and consumer insights.

Nguyen has been with Nissan since 2001, working on a variety of advanced planning projects including the third-generation Nissan Altima.

Paliwal has been CEO of Fortune 500 supplier Harman since 2007. Harman supplies high-end infotainment and connected-car systems. The company has made several acquisitions in the past two years, focusing on software architects, over-the-air updates and cybersecurity. In November, Samsung Electronics agreed to acquire Harman, which should speed development of vehicle infotainment products.