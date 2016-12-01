Can trucks haul industry to victory lane?

Sit-highs -- pickups, vans, SUVs and crossovers that lift drivers' posteriors up high -- are pushing sit-low cars off U.S. roads this year. Photo credit: DAVID PHILLIPS

Sit-highs -- pickups, vans, SUVs and crossovers that lift drivers' posteriors up high -- are pushing sit-low cars off U.S. roads this year. Photo credit: DAVID PHILLIPS

The U.S. auto industry is on the cusp of a historic accomplishment. We might yet wring growth out of 2016. Might cobble together back-to-back record U.S. light-vehicle sales. Hopes of 2016 growth looked grim after a weak October. But stronger November results released Thursday leaves 2016 just 6,418 units above breakeven with a month to go.

Will the industry set a new record? Cox Automotive’s top analyst, Michelle Krebs, foresees “a 40 percent chance to top 2015” with a hot December. “It’ll be incredibly tight, maybe 10,000 units one way or the other,” she said today.

That’s remarkable. On two counts.

One is historic. Last year was already the sixth straight year of growth, the longest such run since the 1920s. But a seventh year? That would be unmatched in a century, a nine-year string that started in 1909, the first full year after the Ford Model T was introduced. Freakish stuff.

But for me, the really remarkable part is that 2016 is even in contention with 2015, the best year in the U.S. history of the automobile.

Last year had everything going for it. A growing general economy, job growth, robust equity markets, record low interest rates and tons of attractive new products. Even lingering strong used-car values and a shred of pent-up demand.

This year, most of the tailwinds that helped fuel growth since the Great Recession either moderated, stalled or turned into mild headwinds. Interest rates started to rise. Used-vehicle values and lease residuals slipped. The turmoil of Brexit and a bitter election year wore on consumers. The auto market held up despite all that until a sales-day-shortened October put the industry behind 2015’s sales pace.

But November, with October’s two missing sales days tucked into it, revived hopes for a new sales standard.

How is that even possible for a U.S. industry that can’t sell passenger cars?

Sit-highs -- those pickups, vans, SUVs and crossovers that lift drivers’ posteriors up high -- are pushing sit-low cars off the road this year. U.S. light-truck sales are up 7.3 percent through November. Car volume is down 9.2 percent.

Trucks are known for torque. They’ll need it.

If U.S. sales finish 2016 up, it’ll be because low-end grunt tossed all the Brexit, politics and drooping economics baggage in back, tied busted-down cars to the hitch and still out-raced the whole mess across the finish line ahead of the best year we’ve ever had.