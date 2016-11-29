Volvo S60 awaits SPA makeover

The redesigned Volvo S60 sedan at the 2010 New York auto show. It will be redesigned for 2018. Photo credit: BLOOMBERG

We’ve written volumes covering Volvo’s modular-chassis technology called Scalable Product Architecture, and for good reason: It holds great promise.

SPA has been under in-house development for four years and is a big part of the company’s $11 billion redo. It was first seen under the XC90, and is flexible enough for Volvo’s engineers and designers to develop a wider range of new cars and crossovers and continue introducing new safety features (a Volvo staple) because there are fewer limitations in terms of wheelbase, overhang (the body structure extending beyond the wheels) and height.

SPA is also changing the way the company builds that wider variety of cars and crossovers because it can house internal-combustion engines and both hybrid and electric powertrains without battery packs cutting into interior space.

This can all only mean significant cost savings. Volvo r&d boss Peter Mertens says SPA gives the company nothing short of a “fresh technological start. Around 90 percent of the components in the new XC90 and upcoming models are new and unique,” he said, adding that after the XC90 crossover and S90 sedan, SPA is being rolled out across the future product range.

Bringing us to Volvo’s 60 series, its midsize sedans and wagons. The XC60 midsize crossover was introduced in 2008 – it’s a bit long in the tooth. SPA will slide underneath it in the middle of 2017.

The S60, a car first introduced in 2000 (16 years ago!) and updated six years ago, gets the SPA treatment in 2018 as does the newer wagon, the V60. Next month V60 production moves to Ghent, Belgium, from Torslanda, Sweden, near Gothenburg. The move makes room in Torslanda for the XC90, S90 and V90. The V60 joins the V40, V40 Cross Country, XC60 and S60 (for now) in Ghent.

The S60 sedan will eventually be built at Volvo’s new South Carolina plant and exported globally. Volvo broke ground on its $500 million U.S. plant in September 2015. Production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2018; full production should be about 100,000 Volvos a year, but the company plans to start small, with 65,000 cars initially.

Volvo Car USA boss Lex Kerssemakers said a second vehicle is coming to South Carolina. A decision on what that is should come within about a year.

He also said Volvo’s 21 percent sales increase so far this year shows Volvo’s SPA strategy was the right choice, telling Automotive News the company is on a turnaround in the U.S. that started with the SPA-based XC90.