Toyota's 7-year, 130,000-mile worldwide quest to conquer the future

Last week, Automotive News Asia Editor Hans Greimel for three days joined the Argentina leg of Toyota's Five Continents Drive, the automaker's audacious seven-year gambit to reboot its mindset toward making better cars for a new era.

Nov. 22: Intro to Toyota's Five Continents Drive

Hundreds of drivers, crisscrossing dozens of countries, logging 130,000 miles over seven grueling years. Welcome to the Five Continents Drive.

It’s Toyota Motor Corp.’s audacious gambit, devised by CEO Akio Toyoda himself, to reboot the mindset of the world’s biggest auto company toward making ever better cars for a new era.

The unprecedented idea is simple: Give everyone from bean counters and desk jockeys to lab rats and sales geeks time behind the wheel on some of the world’s wildest roads.

Feeling each bump and curve in the seat of their own pants will teach them more about making good cars than twice as many hours cruising a cushy proving ground, the thinking goes.

The reality is a tad more complex: Fly hundreds of employees from around the world to some of Earth’s most remote corners to join a continuously rolling convoy of Toyota cars and trucks.

Automotive News Asia Editor Hans Greimel has an exclusive front-row seat to the spectacle as the first auto journalist to embed with the Toyota cavalcade. Greimel rode with the Toyota team in the dusty, sun-baked foothills of the Andes mountains in northwest Argentina.

It is the third year running for the Five Continents project. Each year, Toyota ticks off another landmass. But the Japanese giant has been low key talking publicly about the bold undertaking.

It considers the drive an internal human resources exercise, not a PR stunt. The drive began with teams traversing Australia in 2014, followed by North American coast-to-coast in 2015.

This year, it’s South America’s turn, and the tour is tackling some of its biggest challenges yet.

The drive culminates in Japan, just in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. And just like the runners relaying the Olympic torch around the world ahead of the games, Toyota’s motorcade will spend the next few years winding its way through Europe, Africa and Asia.

When Tokyo opens the Olympics four years from now -- with Toyota as one of its biggest corporate sponsors -- roughly 1,000 of the automaker’s employees from around the world will have put thousands and thousands miles behind them on the Five Continents Drive, and hopefully learned a lot.

Watch this space for dispatches from the field, as Toyota and Greimel test their mettle.

The Toyota SW4, called the Fortuner SUV in some markets, sits in front of the Basilica Cathedral of Salta, Argentina. The SUV is one of the nameplates locally made in Latin America that will be put to the test on the Five Continents Drive.

Nov. 23: Preparing for an epic road trip

SALTA, Argentina. Elevation: 3,780 feet -- I inhale another gritty, bitter coffee, trying to shake off the jetlag as I sit here awaiting the arrival of the Five Continents Drive team to this picturesque Spanish colonial-era town.

The convoy of Toyota vehicles -- a motorcade of Fortuner SUVs, RAV4 crossovers and Hilux pickups -- should be rolling in tomorrow from Cafayate, a city further down the lush plains that gradually descend from the rocky rainbow-hued ranges and ravines just outside of Salta.

Then, we begin our uphill odyssey into the Andes.

Destination: the sleepy foothills hamlet of Purmamarca.

The team, with members swapping in and out for different legs, has been on the road since Aug. 22, when the 2016 trip began at Toyota’s Sao Bernardo plant outside Sao Paulo.

Days earlier, they dumped the cars -– a Corolla compact and Yaris subcompact, a Prius hybrid and an Etios subcompact built locally for Latin America -- to switch to the all-wheel drives. The stretch ahead is rumored to be among the most rigorous in this year’s Five Continents Drive.

But truly, each bit of the trip was specifically chosen because it is challenging in its own way.

The South America drive spans everything from mud-bogged jungle roads and dizzying mountain switchbacks to jam-packed urban boulevards and busy cross-country highways.

Toyota’s employees are looking to see how cars perform under a vast array of conditions completely foreign to them as engineers, product planners and marketers back in Japan.

They endure air filter-choking dust, window-rattling crosswinds, engine-baking heat, bone-numbing cold, combustion-snuffing rarefied mountain air. The works.

For sure, Toyota’s engineers and vehicle evaluators test all their cars in extremes -- both on location from equatorial deserts to the Arctic tundra and at Toyota’s many proving grounds.

But the Five Continents Drive isn’t just for the car-testing pros. It’s for all Toyota employees, especially those who rarely get behind the wheel at work. And instead of spending a just few hours on a test course that purports to merely simulate road conditions, these team members do nothing but drive all-day long, for weeks at a time, on the real roads themselves.

Akio Toyoda wants employees to experience firsthand the reality of the markets they sell to.

It's a priority born out of Toyoda’s conviction that “roads make the cars.” One of the Toyota chief’s favorite aphorisms, it means cars must be designed and built to perform on the roads they will run on. And to build better cars, Toyota must know the world’s whole range of roads.

“Roads have a lot to do with car manufacturing, and the training of staff is necessary to make better cars,” Toyoda told me at a rally race in Japan before I left Tokyo for the drive. “When you compare test drive courses with actual roads or reality, you realize there is a huge difference.”

Participants are sent back home, be that Japan, the United States, Australia, Brazil or any of a host of other countries where Toyota does business, as evangelists of the push for ever-better cars.

Drive organizers wax almost philosophic about the lessons to be learned.

• What do we mean when we say, “The roads shape us”?

• What is it about a car that makes someone think, “Wow!”?

• What kind of cars do people around the world truly want?

• What is a car?

Those are the kinds of questions Five Continents Drive members are urged to contemplate as they wile away the hours on roads, boulevards, byways and highways in faraway lands.

“First and foremost, it’s important to make better cars,” said Takemitsu Iwata, the Toyota general manager who leads the Five Continents Drive under the wing of Toyota Gazoo Racing, the carmaker’s global motorsports unit. “But it is equally important to make better people. This is a necessary investment to change the mindset of our people.”

Tomorrow, when I finally link with the team, we’ll see just how much that mindset is changing.

The Five Continents Drive convoy stops to refuel.

Nov. 24: Eye-opening conversations with locals

PURMAMARCA, Argentina. Elevation: 7,625 feet -- Learning from the locals is a top priority on the Five Continents Drive. And today, the traveling engineers, technicians and product planners from Japan received plenty of lessons.

It started when the nine-vehicle caravan pulled into a gleaming new showroom run by Roque Lozano, a local car dealer who owns Autolux SA and its three Toyota outlets.

There, team members met, or more accurately, interviewed, four local customers of the do-anything, go-anywhere Toyota Hilux pickup, these days the best-selling nameplate in Argentina.

The Japanese crowded around as the proud Hilux owners imparted their experiences, for better and worse. Each universally hailed the Hilux for its stellar engine, indomitable durability and its thrifty fuel economy. But it was their pet peeves that elicited the greatest interest.

One owner, who works in mining and has 17 of the pickups, complained of brake vibration in some and salt corrosion to the undercarriage. Another, who is a farmer, said the suspension was too stiff. A third, who grows tobacco and raises cattle, said he wished the fuel tank was bigger so that the Hilux could deliver longer a range between rural Argentina’s far-flung towns.

The diligent Toyota technicians scrupulously scribbled every word on clip boards and notepads like eager college students. They barraged the customers with follow-up questions. And they snapped away at the customers’ vehicles from every angle to take home photographic records.

“I will do my best to address the problem you raised when I return to Japan,” one pledged.

A Toyota executive on hand described the interchange as a “doctor-patient consultation.”

Such stops are scheduled about once a week along the entire stretch of the Five Continents Drive, on every continent. Frank dialogue with locals is an indispensable eye-opener for Toyota workers who would normally be reading impersonal written reports filed from the field.

“The first time you hear a complaint, your reaction is doubt,” said Luciano Giribone, a product planning engineer from Toyota’s Argentinian operations who files his share of such field reports about regional requirements and quality issues to engineers back in Japan.

Giribone said the Five Continents Drive will improve communication between Japan and regional operations around the world by giving local voices greater credibility.

“That’s our main expectation,” he said. “We will trust each other more.”

After the dealership tour, the team loads back into the dusty motorcade and heads to the hills.

Our group is a mix of Japanese and Argentinian Toyota employees and nine vehicles -- three Hilux pickups, three Fortuner SUVs (sold here as the SW4), two RAV4s and one Land Cruiser.

Disciplined obsession with safety is the rule of the road at Five Continents.

The team has at least one security guard at all times and a traveling medic for emergencies.

Before setting off, the lead vehicle checks communications with the rest of the pack. Each vehicle responds in kind before setting off. The point vehicle must also keep the fleet apprised about the road ahead: Radioing updates about everything from construction zones to police blockades. The radio receiver is constantly crackling with Spanish and Japanese chatter.

I’m riding along in a 2.8-liter diesel Fortuner driven by Giribone, with Kazuyuki Ueno, a senior expert in vehicle performance testing from Toyota City, as the navigator.

As the divided four-lane highway gives way to a snaking two-lane road and climbs into the mountains, Ueno describes other important lessons for the Japanese team members.

“The distances are longer and the speeds are higher,” Ueno said of the driving conditions in Argentina. “We don’t often experience this in Japan.”

High-speed passing on the narrow mountain roads is another new twist. It underscores the need for sudden power, a requirement often alien to those used to Japan’s staid highways.

When we finally roll up to this tiny hamlet of low-slung adobe brick buildings and dirt roads nestled between jutting rainbow-hued canyon walls, it is past 6 p.m. and the sun is setting fast.

But the team’s work only shifts into the next gear. Before breaking for a steak dinner, there’s the daily debriefing. Expedition members trade notes for an hour about safety issues encountered and share driving impressions. Of note for today was the difficulty of maintaining the tracing line around the tight mountain roads in a vehicle as large as the Land Cruiser.

The team medic also briefs on altitude sickness.

Tomorrow, the real test begins as we push our convoy further into thin air.

The schedule calls for ascending above the tree line higher than Mount Fuji, the tallest peak in the Japanese homeland. The rarefied air will be pushing, the doctor warns, not only on the cars but on the people inside them.

The caravan slowly snakes uphill into the Argentinian Andes. The team ascended past an elevation of 13,000 feet.

Nov 25: Thin air and treacherous terrain test the team's limits

SAN ANTONIO DE LOS COBRES, Argentina. Elevation: 12,385 feet -- Toyota’s fastidious obsession with detail comes charging to life at daybreak as the Five Continents Team undertakes the morning ritual of the daily drive.

First comes the mandatory vehicle inspection. No item is too prosaic to double check on Toyota’s 18-point tick list: From oil levels and tire pressures to horn function and turn signals.

Drivers are even obliged to ensure the license plates are still attached, with the right numbers.

Each and every morning, before even they think of buckling in.

Then come the calisthenics. Overarm side stretches. Toe-touches. Lunge squats. Neck rolls.

The crew does calisthenics before spending hours in the vehicles.

The stakes are especially high today, a team leader warns, because the caravan will reach elevations of 13,000-plus feet, where headaches and dizziness pose real risks. Switchback roads and sheer cliffs demand a laser focus that must not be derailed by a sudden wave of wooziness.

Nor must that focus be derailed by the beauty of the stark peaks, barren ravines and red Mars-like rockscape.

“The scenery is especially beautiful today,” the team leader says. “So drivers, please stay focused on the driving, and do not be distracted by taking photos or shooting video.”

Greimel rode in this Toyota RAV4.

Today, I am riding in a 2.4-liter RAV4 crossover with Daniel Feijoo, a quality control engineer from Argentina, and Atsushi Muramatsu, a Japanese engineer who works on vehicles modified for the handicapped. As we head uphill, Muramatsu notes that the thin air is already biting hard.

“You push you foot down like you want to go faster, but the engine lags,” he said.

The air is so thin, the locals take to chewing waxy, tea-like coca leaves -- the raw ingredient of cocaine -- as a mild everyday stimulant to keep their heads clear. As we pass 10,000 feet, the innards of my (albeit old) iPhone 5 expand and pop the front glass panel loose.

During one pit stop, I casually jog across the road to join a group picture. Immediately, I am barraged by a chorus of “Don’t run; go slow!” The Japanese, in particular, are ironclad in that safety rule, concerned overexerting team members might pass out in the thin air. I didn’t. But after lunch, one team member had to suck on an oxygen mask to keep from falling over.

A stranded motorcyclist drives home to Toyota engineers the importance the importance of quality, durability and reliability.

Deep into the mountains, we drive for more than an hour across salt flats and high desert -- the unpaved, salt-encrusted road so bumpy it rattles your molar roots and eardrums.

No other vehicles are in sight. Just the occasional llama. Cell phone service has been severed since morning. And that’s when more potent dangers of local driving become apparent.

Suddenly, a dot appears on the horizon. As we pull closer, the silhouette of a stranded motorcyclist with a flat front tire comes into focus, in the middle of nowhere.

The lead vehicle stops, but we don’t have a spare bike tire. All the team can do is promise to call for help as soon as we return to within cell range, hopefully in the next village.

To the Toyota engineers, technicians and product planners, it is a real lesson.

There are few places in densely populated Japan were a motorist can be stuck without phone service, of left to wait for hours to see another passing car. It is a firsthand hammering in of the importance of quality, durability and reliability. In some regions, your life might depend on it.

“Reliability is the most important thing,” Muramatsu says, as we leave the hapless motorbike driver behind in a billowing cloud of dust. “You feel that especially out here. It’s a long way to the next town and there’s nothing out here. No phones. Nothing.”

The Toyota team on this leg of the Five Continents Drive is a mixture of employees from Japan and Argentina.

Muramatsu, who tests easy-access vehicles for the handicapped, said the lesson was particularly salient for him: “Cars for the handicapped definitely must not break down.”

Gradually, the roads turn downhill, and we begin a long descent back to civilization.

The team is particularly keen on evaluating the braking performance of the fleet, says team member Akihiko Otsuka, chief engineer of the third-generation Prius and now the general manager of midsize vehicle evaluation and engineering back in Toyota City. Especially with each vehicle loaded with three or four adults and enough luggage for a month on the road

Unfortunately, we often get tied behind slow-moving trucks that restrict us to a snail’s pace.

When we finally return to the city, the motorcade pulls into a gasoline station. It’s time to tick the last box of the day: Filling the tanks so the vehicles are ready first thing in the morning.

Locals crane their necks to gawk at the bizarre cavalcade. White, dust-caked, pickups and SUVs queuing at the pumps and a swarm crowd of Japanese scurrying about in their black-and-red Five Continents Drive uniforms. To be sure, flying the Toyota flag is part of the Drive’s mission.

Before kicking off the South American leg of Five Continents in August, CEO Akio Toyoda beseeched participants to not only “communicate with your car in this completely new environment” but to also “make a strong bond with the people you meet through your smiles.”

My journey with the team is only brief -- I will part ways tomorrow.

But for hundreds more Toyota employees, from all around the world, the epic road trip has yet to even begin. They will keep putting those driving and communications skills to the test over the next four years and tens of thousands of miles as the Five Continents project winds its way across new roads in Europe, Africa and Asia in Toyota’s quest to build ever-better cars.