Will Ford's 2018 Mustang get upgrades to battle Camaro 1LE?

The refreshed 2018 Ford Mustang is nearly upon us -- we might even see it at the Detroit auto show in January, and we now have some new information from our friends over at Mustang6G.com including some interesting tidbits on powertrains, transmissions and options.

The big deal though, the "who cares" if you will, is the presumptive cancellation of the V6-powered pony car. The moles over at 6G found that the dealer code for that engine brings back an "invalid" file in the computer. We're no tech geniuses, but we agree with 6G here. Ford has positioned the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four to replace the old mill, and we say good riddance.

Dual-exhaust and ten-speed transmissions are now on the option list as well, both of which were expected. 6G says that probably means we'll get the quad-tipped mufflers we've seen on previous prototypes. Ford MagneRide dampers are also an option on both the GT and EcoBoost cars. Also, in addition to the usual GT Performance Package, there's a box for a Performance Package 2, which could put performance in line with the Chevy Camaro 1LE.

Finally, orange fury and royal crimson will be added to the paint list, along with lead foot gray for the GT350. Grabber blue, which we love, won't be available.

