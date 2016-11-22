Ford forges Bronco Down Under

Ford's Troller T4 SUV, described as a spiritual successor to the Bronco, was introduced in 2014 in Brazil.

Jay Ramey is an associate editor with Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News.

We may be a few years away from the new Ford Bronco, but mules for the next-generation SUV are already undergoing testing in Australia, Motoring reports.

This is all happening in Australia because the Bronco will be based on the next-generation Ford Ranger pickup platform, which also underpins the Ford Everest SUV currently on sale in a number of world markets.

According to Motoring, the next-gen Bronco will be based on a shortened version of the updated T6 ladder frame platform that will debut in 2018, though Bronco production for the U.S. market will take place in the U.S., a detail that was confirmed by a UAW representative a couple of months ago.

This also means the Bronco is likely to share much of the Ford Ranger's mechanicals, though when it comes to U.S.-market engines, it's too soon to make any predictions.

Motoring notes the next-gen Ranger and Bronco are likely to receive four-cylinder and five-cylinder diesels, while the U.S. Bronco is likely to receive a gasoline V-6.

Just about the only aspect of the new Bronco that won't be developed in Australia is the design. The Bronco is still a U.S. nameplate at heart, and it is expected to be penned in Dearborn, Mich., Motoring says.

Unlike the very last Bronco, the model due in 2020 will be aimed more directly at the next-gen Jeep Wrangler, which has been without a serious rival for years.

The will to field a Wrangler competitor has eluded Ford and General Motors until relatively recently, amid steady demand for the model and the market's pivot to trucks and SUVs.

The redesigned 2018 Wrangler will already be on sale by the time the next Bronco debuts, though it remains to be seen if the Bronco mimics the compact and rugged exterior of the Wrangler and just how many body styles it will offer.