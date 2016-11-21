Honda's Mendel on World Congress roster
Key facts
John Mendel, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co.'s automobile division and the dean of U.S. import executives, will speak at the Automotive News World Congress on Jan.11.
Mendel has led the group to a successful year in the U.S. Through October, Honda brand sales were up 4.3 percent in a market down 0.3 percent; it's the largest selling brand to show a sales increase in 2016.
He joined American Honda in December 2004 as senior vice president in charge of marketing, advertising and product planning. He was promoted to executive vice president in 2007.
