Crain, MSX will hold auto tech summit in 2017

DETROIT -- Crain Communications Inc., the publisher of Automotive News, will team with MSX International to hold an automotive technology summit next September.

The event, called "Technology in Motion," will bring automakers, parts suppliers and tech companies together in putting a spotlight on autonomous vehicles, connected cars and mobility solutions.

One goal will be to stimulate capital investment in southeastern Michigan.

The forum will be held Sept. 6-8, 2017, at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit. A daylong preview event is scheduled for Dec. 9, 2016, at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit.

For information, contact Trisha Stephens at trisha@timdetroit.com or 248-829-6042.