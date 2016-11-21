Automotive News hires Martinez to cover Ford

November 21, 2016 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Martinez
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

DETROIT -- Michael Martinez has joined Automotive News as a reporter covering Ford Motor Co.

Before joining Automotive News, Martinez, 26, was the Ford beat reporter at The Detroit News, covering the automaker along with autonomous vehicle technology and industry trends.

Martinez graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy in 2012 with a degree in communications and history.

Tags: Automotive News People Ford Michael Martinez
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

25

Shares

Read Next

Ford recalls 8,000 2017 Super Duty trucks for fuel strap reinforcement

Industry vet Leuliette joins startup Autobrain as adviser to chairman

Ford to idle Kansas City truck, van plant for a week in Jan.

Ford plans $60 million revamp of 4 acres in Dearborn

BlackBerry opens center in Canada to shore up self-driving car research

Lincoln taps McConaughey for Continental ad campaign

Any U.S. job saved should be celebrated

At issue: U.S. jobs vs. Mexico jobs
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters