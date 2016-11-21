Automotive News hires Martinez to cover Ford

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

DETROIT -- Michael Martinez has joined Automotive News as a reporter covering Ford Motor Co.

Before joining Automotive News, Martinez, 26, was the Ford beat reporter at The Detroit News, covering the automaker along with autonomous vehicle technology and industry trends.

Martinez graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy in 2012 with a degree in communications and history.