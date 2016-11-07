Google's Krafcik will address AN World Congress

Krafcik: Started at NUMMI
Key facts
What: Automotive News World Congress
When: Jan. 10-11
Where: Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center
Cost: $1,495
Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress
Exclusive lead sponsors: IBM and PwC

John Krafcik, CEO of Google's self-driving car project, will speak at the Automotive News World Congress on Jan. 10.

The former Hyundai Motor America CEO and longtime Ford executive joined Google in September 2015.

Google has signaled that it intends to introduce autonomous vehicles by 2020. Krafcik said last month that the self-driving operation "will soon become an independent entity."

The Stanford graduate started out as an engineer at New United Motor Manufacturing Inc., the General Motors-Toyota joint venture in Fremont, Calif. Later, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Krafcik was part of the team that coined the term "lean production."

He was a product-development engineer for trucks at Ford, where he spent 14 years before joining Hyundai. He led the Korean brand through a period of rapid growth. Prior to Google, Krafcik was president of TrueCar Inc., appointed just before the company's initial public offering.

