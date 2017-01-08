MetroGistics, a vehicle transport logistics company, said Monday it acquired AmeriFleet to expand services to MetroGistics' clients, including automakers, dealership groups and fleet and rental markets.
FCA shifts course, will make Jeep Grand Wagoneer body-on-frame
Fiat Chrysler has dramatically altered its product course and will now bring its new Jeep Grand Wagoneer back to life as a body-on-frame SUV, after nearly two years of claiming that it would be unibody like almost all other luxury nameplates.
2018 Toyota Camry
2018 Audi SQ5
Audi Q8 concept
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
2018 Lexus LS
2018 GMC Terrain
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport
2018 Kia Stinger
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2018 Honda Odyssey
Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ concept
Nissan VMotion 2.0 concept
2018 Ford F-150
Infiniti QX50 Concept
Mercedes-AMG GT S
Mercedes- AMG GT C Coupe Edition 50
2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA45 Yellow Night Edition
2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA45
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA250
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-class coupe
2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet
2018 Audi A5 Cabriolet
2018 Subaru WRX STI and WRX
Volkswagen Atlas R-Line
Audi Q8 spy photos
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-class coupe
Cadillac's Project Pinnacle has initial $800 million price tag
Cadillac's effort to transform its retailer network, known as Project Pinnacle, will cost $800 million in its first three years, the brand's chief says. Pinnacle, which starts April 1, overhauls how dealerships earn payments from Cadillac for meeting brand standards.
High-level VW executives could face U.S. charges, report saysUPDATED: 1/9/17 4:20 pm - adds details from Schmidt hearing
U.S. prosecutors are planning to charge high-level Volkswagen executives based in Germany over the automaker's diesel-cheating scandal, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, after the FBI arrested a manager in the U.S. for allegedly misleading regulators.
Boston-based Bain Capital Private Equity has closed on its purchase of MSX International for an undisclosed amount.
Toyota plans to invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, the same as in the previous five years, North America CEO Jim Lentz said on Monday, to meet demand and upgrade plants to build more fuel-efficient models.
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said Monday he speaks with President-elect Donald Trump “frequently” and finds the New York reality star-turned-politician to be informed and respectful.
President-elect Donald Trump praised Ford and Fiat Chrysler for announcing new investments in the U.S. after he made U.S. auto production a key part of his campaign.
Eric Peterson, who retired last year as the vice president of corporate diversity at General Motors, received a lifetime achievement award from the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers on Sunday.
It's rare when an automaker reveals product plans three years in advance. But that's what Ford Motor Co. did last week when CEO Mark Fields explained how the company will spend some of the $4.5 billion it has committed to developing 13 electrified vehicles by 2020.
The trade show formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show is arguably one of the most important auto shows of the year, with suppliers and automakers convening in this city of glitz to show off their most forward-thinking ideas.
Honda will design and build a new state-of-the-art paint shop intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at its Alliston, Ontario, facilities.
General Motors plans to move production of its revamped GMC Terrain to Mexico from Canada and expand production of the Ingersoll, Ont., plant’s Chevrolet Equinox, reflecting the growing popularity of compact SUVs.
President-elect Donald Trump's barbs against GM and Toyota herald an era in which no company in today's highly globalized auto industry is safe from at least the rhetorical arrows of the incoming president.
CES has become the show where startups and suppliers come to convince the world -- and the rest of the auto industry -- that they are on the cutting edge.
Despite the heavy clouds of economic recession and political upheaval hanging over South American auto markets, Toyota sees rays of hope.
Automakers are under increasing pressure to electrify their powertrains to meet toughening global emissions regulations. The big question is whether there will be enough battery cells available in the next decade to meet the projected fast-rising demand.
The frenzied last weeks of a record 2016 could mean a bigger U.S. sales slowdown than usual in January, which has been the weakest month in each of the past eight years.
The U.S. auto industry has chalked up seven straight annual sales increases, a streak of success (kept alive by a strong December) that hasn’t been seen in a century. Here are some notable numbers from another notable year.
With declining interest in automaker-installed navigation systems, Ford Motor Co. has opted to let drivers use the technology most have been using all along: their own phones.
Faraday Future ended a spotty car reveal last week asking for $5,000 deposits on a vehicle with no announced price or release date.
White Bear Mitsubishi General Manager Richard Herod III was supposed to take a leisurely stroll on a hockey rink, along with the dealership's polar bear mascot, to pitch the Outlander crossover. But the bear could barely make it across the ice without falling. Instead of ignoring the wipeouts, the store store's ad agency compiled the hilarious tumbles into a blooper reel that White Bear posted on Facebook on Dec. 23. It soon went viral.
EV predictions still vary widely. Financial analysts at Exane BNP Paribas bullishly forecast that EVs will have a 16 percent share of global vehicle sales by 2025 while IHS Markit believes that figure will be 3.4 percent.
