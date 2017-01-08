Top Stories

FCA shifts course, will make Jeep Grand Wagoneer body-on-frame

Fiat Chrysler has dramatically altered its product course and will now bring its new Jeep Grand Wagoneer back to life as a body-on-frame SUV, after nearly two years of claiming that it would be unibody like almost all other luxury nameplates.

Cadillac's Project Pinnacle has initial $800 million price tag

Cadillac's effort to transform its retailer network, known as Project Pinnacle, will cost $800 million in its first three years, the brand's chief says. Pinnacle, which starts April 1, overhauls how dealerships earn payments from Cadillac for meeting brand standards.

High-level VW executives could face U.S. charges, report says
UPDATED: 1/9/17 4:20 pm - adds details from Schmidt hearing

U.S. prosecutors are planning to charge high-level Volkswagen executives based in Germany over the automaker's diesel-cheating scandal, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, after the FBI arrested a manager in the U.S. for allegedly misleading regulators.

