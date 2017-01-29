Foreign automakers are placing new urgency on asserting their role as pillars of the U.S. manufacturing economy.
President Trump ordered a sweeping review of the Dodd-Frank Act rules enacted in response to the 2008-09 financial crisis, a move that could impact the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and auto lending.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it will run three ads in this year's Super Bowl and spots will run in the second, third and fourth quarters. But FCA wouldn't say which brands or vehicles would be highlighted.
When President Donald Trump complains it is "impossible to sell cars in Japan" and promises action, it may be wise to remember two words: Toyota Cavalier.
In its first quarter as an independent company, Adient, the world’s largest automotive seating supplier, reported Friday that net income increased 8.7 percent to $149 million.
Key Safety Systems has been selected as the favored buyer for embattled Japanese airbag supplier Takata, Reuters reported late Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the process.
Call it Gone in 360 seconds. Thieves in central England stole two trailer loads of new engines from the Jaguar Land Rover plant in Solihull, England, this week.
Petter Witt, who formerly headed all of BMW's U.S. sales operations, is joining Holman Automotive Group. He will oversee Holman's 10 stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Toyota and Suzuki are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology for a variety of functions, including for self-driving vehicles, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Volkswagen's former Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who left the company following a showdown with ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn in 2015, has testified to prosecutors investigating Winterkorn's involvement in the carmaker's diesel scandal, according to Winterkorn's lawyer.
BMW is recalling about 230,000 vehicles in the U.S. after discovering that some may have been fitted with defective Takata airbag inflators during repairs, such as after a crash in which the devices deployed.
President Donald Trump huddled with General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and several top executives of major U.S. companies on Friday as the business community finds itself increasingly split over how to respond to his policies.
AutoNation's fourth-quarter net income jumped 18 percent to $115.3 million, as revenue rose 2.6 percent to $5.48 billion on gains in all major business operations.
Robust sales in North America and China, along with lower recall costs, powered a 27 percent surge in operating profit at Honda in the latest quarter. The sales increase and falling costs more than offset huge foreign exchange losses.
Mexico, the United States and Canada could overhaul rules about a product's country of origin in a renegotiation of the NAFTA trade treaty in order to strengthen regional supply chains, the Mexican economy minister said.
Past assumptions that China's automakers would make a run at the economy end of the U.S. market are proving to be wrong. They're aiming up-market.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group after the ride hailing service came under mounting pressure from activists who oppose the administration's immigration policies, including Uber drivers, many of whom are immigrants.
Delphi Automotive said that if it brings any manufacturing to the U.S. from Mexico, it is likely to be automated work, which has fewer jobs attached to it.
Honda's funny and charming Super Bowl ad features younger versions of nine A-list celebrities spring from the pages of their yearbooks. The cast includes Tina Fey, Amy Adams, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Carell, Viola Davis, Missy Elliott, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Stan Lee and Robert Redford.
Valeo North America plans to build a low-speed test track and new supporting building near Detroit in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Longtime metro Detroit auto dealer John E. "Jack" Demmer died Tuesday after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 93.
Group 1 Automotive swung to a net profit of $30.8 million in the fourth quarter from a year-earlier loss, as new vehicle sales decreased but gross profit per unit grew, the Houston auto retailer said today.
U.S. light-vehicle sales dipped 1.9 percent in January with consumers and automakers taking a break after a robust December fueled by heavy promotions and more generous deals. The SAAR remained strong -- slipping slightly to 17.57 million from 17.87 million in January 2016, and easily exceeding a projection of 17.3 million for the month. BLOG: A no-drama start to 2017 LUXURY: Mercedes jumps out to big early lead over BMW, Lexus VW: Rebound continues with 17% bump as buybacks near 100,000; Audi up 11% HYUNDAI-KIA: Finding strength in small cars NISSAN: Rogue, Titan lead way to Jan. record HONDA: Trucks power 5.9% gain; Acura struggles TOYOTA: Double-digit fall as Lexus supply slides FORD: Sales drop 0.7% despite stronger retail performance GM: Volume falls below 200,000 for first time since Jan. 2014 SUBARU: U.S. streaks rolls on behind crossovers, bigger deals CANADA: A record January FCA: Deliveries fall 11%, continuing 5-month slide
We're hard at work on Season 2 of Futurismo, Automotive News' podcast on the next quarter century. Until then ... We keep hearing about peculiar, sometimes chin-scratching happenings in the drive toward tomorrow. We'll highlight ideas, personalities, and a few cool facts in our new feature: Futurismo Bytes, each one short, sweet, and just a little quirky. CLICK HERE to hear Byte #1: What Grand Theft Auto can teach us about self-driving cars.
Automakers are using the Super Bowl this year to deliver messages that are a step above the typical product pitches. While vehicles make cameos in most instances, there is a clear effort among brands to connect with consumers through themes that sound more inspirational than corporate. CLICK HERE to view the commercials.
