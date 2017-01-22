Discipline wins: That's the message Honda sent in 2016 with its U.S. sales performance.
Mexico's auto industry celebrated record production, record exports and another year of double-digit sales gains in 2016, but the celebration has been muted.
In the quest to simplify your car, automakers are probably going to make life more annoying and difficult, at least for a while.
Minutes after his inauguration, President Donald Trump signaled plans to pull the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, moves that analysts say could have profound effects on the automotive industry.
■ Germany prepares for 'rough ride' under Trump
The perception that President Donald Trump is creating jobs for American auto workers could spell trouble for the UAW in the Trump era if the union doesn't address it.
Answering the question definitively will be crucial for both Kia and Genesis. Both cars are looking to challenge the established compact sport sedans and will need to carve out different identities for themselves.
California's utilities are asking for more than $1 billion to spend on electric car-charging stations that will help the state meet its goal of getting 1.5 million zero-emissions vehicles on the road by 2025.
Penske Automotive Group has backed off a no-haggle pricing experiment and returned to a traditional sales model and a commission-based pay plan at Toyota of Surprise (Ariz.).
After Nissan's Star Wars tie-in kicked Rogue sales into hyperdrive last month, its marketing team is tackling a new mission: spreading the compact crossover's success to other nameplates.
Denso's new strategy for filling engineering vacancies: recruit engineers in Detroit and dispatch them all over the country.
The New Jersey Legislature has passed a bill that imposes disclosures and restrictions on the use of starter-interrupt devices, which auto lenders sometimes require be installed in vehicles when they approve loans to consumers with poor credit.
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors plans to invest $8.45 million in a new technical center and headquarters, which the supplier is moving to the Detroit suburb of Novi.
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies said it hired the man behind Google search to work closely with CEO Travis Kalanick and help grow the company's self-driving car program.
Ford Motor said Friday that a change in how it accounts for pensions will result in a $2 billion hit to its 2016 net income, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ford, aiming to reduce emissions and operating costs, is teaming up with city officials in London to launch a year-long test of 20 Transit Custom plug-in hybrid vans.
Swiss engineering firm ABB plans to build a $90-million r&d center in Montréal, where Canadians will help develop some of the next-generation technologies for electric vehicles.
Toyota, scolded by President Donald Trump over a planned plant in Mexico, relied on the country for less than 7 percent of its record North American output last year.
The push to bring self-driving cars to American roads got a significant boost on Thursday when the nation's chief auto safety regulator essentially cleared Tesla's Autopilot system of fault in a fatal 2016 crash.
Volkswagen will offer the first embedded application of Amazon's Alexa voice service in a vehicle, as the growing focus on network-connected appliances and other home devices inspires collaborations between automakers and technical service providers.
BMW's design boss, Karim Habib, is leaving the automaker, a company source said. Habib's departure follows the exit of two other key designers, exacerbating a period of upheaval in BMW's design department.
BMW plans to expand its cooperation with Daimler in purchasing components, the automaker's new head of purchasing, Markus Duesmann, told a German newspaper. BMW will have to alter its procurement to meet the trend for EVs and autonomous driving, Duesmann also said.
More than a dozen automakers this week recalled another 652,000 vehicles with Takata airbag inflators in the U.S. to replace front passenger inflators as the largest callback in the history of the auto industry continues to cascade through the regulatory process.
Robot cars will be put through their paces by researchers and federal regulators at 10 test tracks designated by the U.S. as official sites for validating the technology.
