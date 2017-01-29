Top Stories

Cadillac gives relief on Pinnacle

Cadillac is modifying portions of the dealer-incentive program that starts in April to let retailers receive payments sooner and earn partial bonuses even if they fall as much as 15 percent short of monthly sales targets.
» Automaker group representing foreign brands fights... » Mitsubishi sees U.S. sales topping 100,000 mark in 2017 » Chevy sees more gains in U.S. retail share » A much happier new year for VW dealers » NADA to highlight good deeds on social media
Automotive News Show Daily
CLICK HERE for the January 29 Automotive News Show Daily

Ford targets 13% U.S. retail share

Ford wants to grow its U.S. retail market in 2017, telling dealers Saturday it aims to break the 13 percent barrier.

Dealers inch closer to full online sales

Auto retailers are making significant investments in technology to enable consumers to do most -- and someday, all -- of a vehicle purchase online. Dealers who lag behind must catch up or face a fate similar to that of independent bookstores in the era of Amazon, industry experts say.
AUTONEWS NOW AT NADA
AutoNews Now: Hyundai grows crossover mix
AutoNews Now: Penske on U.S. vs. Europe stores
» AutoNews Now: Power move for Mitsu, Volvo franchises » AutoNews Now: Fields confident on Trump
Refugee who rose in Detroit is troubled by automakers' silence

Majed Moughni, a refugee who became a lawyer near Detroit, sees the business case for Ford executives courting Donald Trump. But the executives' silence so far on Trump's order halting immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries is another matter.

More News Most Read Photo Galleries Voices
NADA 100

A Century Salute

The National Automobile Dealers Association is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Automotive News has marked the achievement with a special issue that examines NADA from its origins to its future.

CLICK HERE for our special coverage

Feb

02

WEBINAR

Leveraging Data to Boost Dealership Profits
2pm ET
REGISTER

Learn how to capture more business with simple process and technology changes. FREE

Feb

07

WEBINAR

The Power of the Best Dealerships Designation
2pm ET
REGISTER

Learn how the Best Dealerships designation can help your business. FREE

Feb

09

WEBINAR

Accelerating Security: Winning the Race to Vehicle Integrity and Data Privacy
11am ET
REGISTER

Learn ways to engineer technology to prevent exploits and detect suspicious behavior. FREE
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters