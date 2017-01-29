Toyota isn't running a national Super Bowl spot this year, but the brand plans to showcase the hydrogen-powered Mirai on a smaller stage in California.
January U.S. sales
U.S. light-vehicle sales dipped 1.9 percent in January with consumers and automakers taking a break after a robust December fueled by heavy promotions and more generous deals. The SAAR remained strong -- slipping slightly to 17.57 million from 17.62 million in January 2016, and easily exceeding a projection of 17.3 million for the month.
Troubled Japanese auto supplier Takata has quietly parted ways with two top executives and the general counsel at its North American unit, Automotive News has learned, and the company isn't saying who is now running the subsidiary based in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Last week was unusually dramatic for dealerships in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Ill., as thieves became increasingly brazen and stole seven vehicles from two dealerships.
The Tesla Model S and BMW i3 fell short of earning the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's 2017 Top Safety Pick+ award.
AutoNation said Bill Berman will move up from executive vice president to president. He retains the title COO. AutoNation also promoted Marc Cannon and Donna Parlapiano to executive vice president roles effective Feb. 1.
Audi is using its Super Bowl ad to promote gender pay equality via a tale about a father and daughter in the latest example of a marketer linking itself to female empowerment.
Can environmentalism be funny? Kia toys with that idea in a Super Bowl LI ad that shows Melissa McCarthy attempting to save a whale, a falling tree and a charging rhinoceros.
As if Hyundai's attempt to shoot, edit and produce a 90-second Super Bowl ad during the game isn't challenging enough, the brand will do it across two continents.
Tesla Motors Inc. has changed its name to Tesla Inc. The change, which was reported in a filing to the Securities Exchange Commission on Wednesday, follows the company’s acquisition of solar panel company SolarCity, which was approved by shareholders in November.
U.S. President Donald Trump's policy decisions are going in "a totally wrong direction," German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday, warning that protectionism would cost growth and jobs in both economies.
BMW will stick to its investment plans for Mexico and the U.S. despite warnings from President Trump to impose border taxes on cars imported into the U.S., CEO Harald Krueger said. Last month, the automaker said it plans to finish construction of a new $1 billion plant in Mexico to build the 3-series sedan, despite the threat of tariffs.
Volkswagen and Bosch have agreed to pay at least $1.6 billion to fix or buy back and compensate owners of VW, Audi and Porsche cars with diesel engines rigged to cheat pollution tests. The settlement is the last major hurdle to VW moving beyond its emissions scandal.
In the latest new spot to top our weekly viral video charts, Mercedes-AMG preps for the Super Bowl.
Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton didn't make it back to the big game this year, so he used his talents to help a crew of Pee Wee footballers in Buick's Super Bowl spot to tout the Cascada and hot-selling Encore.
Days before a group of Republican lawmakers were due to discuss their party's controversial proposal to tax all imports, Toyota sent an urgent message to its U.S. dealers -- tell the politicians the tax would seriously hurt car buyers.
The U.S. Senate voted 93-6 on Tuesday to confirm Elaine Chao as head of the U.S. Transportation Department, which overseas aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety.
VW must buy back or fix as many as 562,000 diesel vehicles in the U.S. into 2019. This will lead the German automaker to essentially mimic the U.S. government and its cash-for-clunkers program, which lured Americans into buying cars during the recession.
Ally Financial, one of the nation's largest auto-retail lenders, reported a 5.7 percent decline in fourth-quarter net income, to $248 million, as consumer auto loan and lease originations fell.
Mel Farr, a former Detroit Lions running back and owner of what was once the largest black-owned dealership group in the U.S., reportedly had Stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died in 2015 at age 70.
Mercedes-Benz tapped Academy Award-winning filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen to guide the luxury brand's fourth trip to the Super Bowl ad game.
Uber Technologies has signed another deal with a major automaker as the popular ride service accelerates efforts to build out one of the world's first fleets of autonomous vehicles.
There's another round of midengine Chevrolet Corvette spy photos, and they're perhaps the best look at the long-rumored sports car yet.
We're hard at work on Season 2 of Futurismo, Automotive News' podcast on the next quarter century. Until then ... We keep hearing about peculiar, sometimes chin-scratching happenings in the drive toward tomorrow. We'll highlight ideas, personalities, and a few cool facts in our new feature: Futurismo Bytes, each one short, sweet, and just a little quirky. CLICK HERE to hear Byte #1: What Grand Theft Auto can teach us about self-driving cars.
