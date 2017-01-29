Top Stories

Trump orders review of Dodd-Frank, potentially impacting CFPB, Cordray

UPDATED: 2/3/17 2:40 pm ET - adds details

President Trump ordered a sweeping review of the Dodd-Frank Act rules enacted in response to the 2008-09 financial crisis, a move that could impact the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and auto lending.

Automakers enlist dealers in border tax fight

Foreign automakers are placing new urgency on asserting their role as pillars of the U.S. manufacturing economy.

FCA confirms 3 Super Bowl ads, but won't say which brand

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it will run three ads in this year's Super Bowl and spots will run in the second, third and fourth quarters. But FCA wouldn't say which brands or vehicles would be highlighted.

Words of caution to Trump: Toyota Cavalier

When President Donald Trump complains it is "impossible to sell cars in Japan" and promises action, it may be wise to remember two words: Toyota Cavalier.

JANUARY U.S. SALES

 Volume slips 1.9% but SAAR remains strong at 17.57 million

U.S. light-vehicle sales dipped 1.9 percent in January with consumers and automakers taking a break after a robust December fueled by heavy promotions and more generous deals. The SAAR remained strong -- slipping slightly to 17.57 million from 17.87 million in January 2016, and easily exceeding a projection of 17.3 million for the month. BLOG: A no-drama start to 2017 LUXURY: Mercedes jumps out to big early lead over BMW, Lexus VW: Rebound continues with 17% bump as buybacks near 100,000; Audi up 11% HYUNDAI-KIA: Finding strength in small cars NISSAN: Rogue, Titan lead way to Jan. record HONDA: Trucks power 5.9% gain; Acura struggles TOYOTA: Double-digit fall as Lexus supply slides FORD: Sales drop 0.7% despite stronger retail performance GM: Volume falls below 200,000 for first time since Jan. 2014 SUBARU: U.S. streaks rolls on behind crossovers, bigger deals CANADA: A record January FCA: Deliveries fall 11%, continuing 5-month slide

Futurismo podcast series

Introducing Futurismo (Bytes)

We're hard at work on Season 2 of Futurismo, Automotive News' podcast on the next quarter century. Until then ... We keep hearing about peculiar, sometimes chin-scratching happenings in the drive toward tomorrow. We'll highlight ideas, personalities, and a few cool facts in our new feature: Futurismo Bytes, each one short, sweet, and just a little quirky. CLICK HERE to hear Byte #1: What Grand Theft Auto can teach us about self-driving cars.

Super Bowl Ads

Automakers are using the Super Bowl this year to deliver messages that are a step above the typical product pitches. While vehicles make cameos in most instances, there is a clear effort among brands to connect with consumers through themes that sound more inspirational than corporate. CLICK HERE to view the commercials.

