Top Stories

Uncertainty clouds Mexico’s record year

Mexico's auto industry celebrated record production, record exports and another year of double-digit sales gains in 2016, but the celebration has been muted.

Alexa, do I need a virtual assistant in the car?

In the quest to simplify your car, automakers are probably going to make life more annoying and difficult, at least for a while.

Honda finds its sweet spot

Discipline wins: That's the message Honda sent in 2016 with its U.S. sales performance.

Trump ready to shake up trade deals
UPDATED: 1/20/17 4:43 pm ET - adds details

Minutes after his inauguration, President Donald Trump signaled plans to pull the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, moves that analysts say could have profound effects on the automotive industry.
Germany prepares for 'rough ride' under Trump

LATEST NEWSCAST
AutoNews Now: Trump takes aim at U.S. trade deals
AM NEWSCAST
First Shift: Trump, trade, confidence and CARB
John Irwin
Why Trump perception could become UAW's reality

The perception that President Donald Trump is creating jobs for American auto workers could spell trouble for the UAW in the Trump era if the union doesn't address it.

More News Most Read Photo Galleries Voices

Feb

02

WEBINAR

Leveraging Data to Boost Dealership Profits
2pm ET
REGISTER

Learn how to capture more business with simple process and technology changes. FREE

Feb

07

WEBINAR

The Power of the Best Dealerships Designation
2pm ET
REGISTER

Learn how the Best Dealerships designation can help your business. FREE
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters