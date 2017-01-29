Majed Moughni, a refugee who became a lawyer near Detroit, sees the business case for Ford executives courting Donald Trump. But the executives' silence so far on Trump's order halting immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries is another matter.
Cadillac gives relief on Pinnacle
Cadillac is modifying portions of the dealer-incentive program that starts in April to let retailers receive payments sooner and earn partial bonuses even if they fall as much as 15 percent short of monthly sales targets.
Ford targets 13% U.S. retail share
Ford wants to grow its U.S. retail market in 2017, telling dealers Saturday it aims to break the 13 percent barrier.
Dealers inch closer to full online sales
Auto retailers are making significant investments in technology to enable consumers to do most -- and someday, all -- of a vehicle purchase online. Dealers who lag behind must catch up or face a fate similar to that of independent bookstores in the era of Amazon, industry experts say.
Refugee who rose in Detroit is troubled by automakers' silence
Volkswagen AG is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in the U.S., almost all of them Audi models, to fix two airbag defects and coolant pumps that may overheat and cause fires.
Germany's motor authority raised suspicions that VW was using prototype vehicles to lower CO2 emissions in tests in 2015, soon after VW's manipulation of diesel emissions tests was uncovered, a German newspaper reported.
About 1 million U.S. jobs are at risk if fuel-economy rules don't align with market reality, according to Ford CEO Mark Fields, who delivered the estimation directly to President Trump this week.
General Motors and Honda are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans told Reuters after a press conference advisory was released.
German investigators did not rely on evidence provided by U.S. prosecutors when deciding this week to expand a probe into former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn to include potential fraud charges related to VW’s diesel emissions scandal.
President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday and agreed to work to improve ties after a meeting between the two leaders was scrapped amid a dispute over funding Trump's planned border wall.
General Motors is cutting up to 600 jobs at its CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., Canadian union Unifor said Friday. General Motors announced on Jan. 9 it would move production of its redesigned GMC Terrain to Mexico from Ingersoll.
Mirror and electronics supplier Gentex, hampered by automaker plant shutdowns and inventory adjustments, scraped by in the fourth quarter with a 0.4 percent increase in net income.
Ford's 2017 earnings will be hit by a delayed currency impact of at least $600 million from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the U.S. carmaker told Reuters, putting last year's record European profit levels beyond reach.
Ford will offer an aftermarket plug-in device to add new technology to older vehicles. The device, Ford SmartLink, will plug in to a vehicle's OBD-II port below the steering wheel, and enable 2010-16 model Ford and Lincoln vehicles to download the latest Ford Motor technology, the automaker said in a statement Friday.
U.S. new-vehicle sales, coming off the industry's strongest December in history, are starting 2017 with only a slight slowdown, according to four forecasts issued this week. One analyst said there are already increasing signs that 2017 could be a third consecutive year of record demand.
Bosch will disclose provisions in May for costs related to its involvement in VW Group's diesel scandal as the supplier continues its probe into possible misconduct by employees.
The departure of Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt as VW Group's compliance chief suggests her appointment was a cynical publicity stunt to profit from her "brand" as a former judge and from her success in helping to clean up a corruption scandal at Daimler.
Underlying operating profit at Robert Bosch fell 6.5 percent to 4.3 billion euros ($4.6 billion) last year, the group said on Friday. Bosch has been investing in technologies such as intelligent systems that cut down on how much power electric cars use, while divesting traditional industrial products such as starter motors and generators.
German prosecutors are investigating former VW Group CEO Martin Winterkorn on suspicion of fraud as they expand a probe into the automaker's emissions scandal. Prosecutors said 28 homes and offices were searched this week in connection with the investigation.
Japan's consumer watchdog ordered Mitsubishi to pay a $4.2 million fine for false advertising of its vehicles sold in the domestic market, after the automaker last year admitted to overstating their mileage readings.
Mercedes will overhaul its lineup beginning with the A class, which will feature a "predator faced" grille. The styling revamp comes after the automaker overtook BMW and Audi to become the world's biggest luxury-car brand, and now aims to avoid the complacency that has tripped up rivals.
The Trump administration floated a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for a wall along the southern U.S. border, a plan revealed hours after Mexican President President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a meeting with Trump.
Keith Style, CFO of Asbury Automotive Group Inc., is leaving the dealership group to join an unnamed, privately owned company as president and CFO, Asbury said in a statement.
Tesla Motors is suing its former head of Autopilot software for stealing company information and recruiting Tesla employees for a competing startup while still employed by the automaker.
Auto supplier Lear said it posted record fourth-quarter core operating earnings of $386 million, up 7 percent from a year earlier, thanks to strong operating performances in its seating and electrical systems segments. The company reported a record profit margin of 8.3 percent for the quarter, up from 7.6 percent.
