January U.S. sales

Volume slips 1.9% but SAAR remains strong at 17.57 million

 UPDATED: 2/1/17 2:30 pm ET

U.S. light-vehicle sales dipped 1.9 percent in January with consumers and automakers taking a break after a robust December fueled by heavy promotions and more generous deals. The SAAR remained strong -- slipping slightly to 17.57 million from 17.62 million in January 2016, and easily exceeding a projection of 17.3 million for the month.

LUXURY: Mercedes jumps out to big early lead over BMW, Lexus VW: Rebound continues with 17% bump as buybacks near 100,000; Audi up 11% HYUNDAI-KIA: Finding strength in small cars NISSAN: Rogue, Titan lead way to Jan. record HONDA: Trucks power 5.9% gain; Acura struggles TOYOTA: Double-digit fall as Lexus supply slides FORD: Sales drop 0.7% despite stronger retail performance GM: Volume falls below 200,000 for first time since Jan. 2014 SUBARU: U.S. streaks rolls on behind crossovers, bigger deals CANADA: Ford, GM post gains FCA: Deliveries fall 11%, continuing 5-month slide

Takata quietly parts ways with two top North American executives

Troubled Japanese auto supplier Takata has quietly parted ways with two top executives and the general counsel at its North American unit, Automotive News has learned, and the company isn't saying who is now running the subsidiary based in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Chicagoland dealerships beset with new car thefts

Last week was unusually dramatic for dealerships in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Ill., as thieves became increasingly brazen and stole seven vehicles from two dealerships.

LATEST NEWSCAST
AutoNews Now: Detroit 3 sales dip in weaker Jan.
AM NEWSCAST
First Shift: VW, Bosch agree to settle claims
SPECIAL VIDEO REPORT
NADA 100: Eight former NADA chairmen share stories, advice
More News Most Read Photo Galleries Voices
Futurismo podcast series

Introducing Futurismo (Bytes)

We're hard at work on Season 2 of Futurismo, Automotive News' podcast on the next quarter century. Until then ... We keep hearing about peculiar, sometimes chin-scratching happenings in the drive toward tomorrow. We'll highlight ideas, personalities, and a few cool facts in our new feature: Futurismo Bytes, each one short, sweet, and just a little quirky. CLICK HERE to hear Byte #1: What Grand Theft Auto can teach us about self-driving cars.

Feb

02

WEBINAR

Leveraging Data to Boost Dealership Profits
2pm ET
REGISTER

Learn how to capture more business with simple process and technology changes. FREE

Feb

07

WEBINAR

The Power of the Best Dealerships Designation
2pm ET
REGISTER

Learn how the Best Dealerships designation can help your business. FREE

Feb

09

WEBINAR

Accelerating Security: Winning the Race to Vehicle Integrity and Data Privacy
11am ET
REGISTER

Learn ways to engineer technology to prevent exploits and detect suspicious behavior. FREE
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters